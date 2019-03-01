U.S. stocks capped their longest streak of weekly gains since August as the prospects for a trade deal with China outweighed mixed economic data.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index increased 0.4 percent, gaining for a fifth consecutive week. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped less than 0.1 percent to 26,026, weighed down by UnitedHealth’s 7.9 percent slump as concern about growing support for a “Medicare-for-all” proposal sapped managed-care providers.

While the S&P 500’s five-week winning streak has landed it 4.3 percent below last September’s record, the momentum behind the rally is showing some signs of fading. The benchmark index has struggled to break through what technical analysts see as a key price level of 2,800 after bouncing back 19 percent from last year’s low.

Stocks fell in three of five days last week, with a rally Friday reversing earlier losses. The turnaround came as people familiar with the matter said U.S. officials are preparing a final deal that President Trump and China President Xi Jinping could sign in weeks, even as a debate continues in Washington over whether to push Beijing for more concessions.

The Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $39 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.44 percent and 2.52 percent in when-issued trading. It will sell four-week bills and eight-week bills Thursday.