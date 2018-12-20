The Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index are on pace for their worst quarter since 2011 and worst year since 2008. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Stocks dropped in early trading Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s rate increase and its softer outlook for 2019.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 200 points at the opening bell, but climbed back a bit as markets meandered in the wake of Wednesday’s steep decline.

By lunchtime the Dow slipped further, down more than 400 points, or 1.8 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index was down 1.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was off 2 percent.

“Investors were discouraged by the lump of coal they got in their pre-holiday stockings from Fed Chair Powell,” said Sam Stovall, investment strategist at CFRA. “The street was expecting a more dovish-sounding outlook. The Fed is basically saying that with the economy as strong as it is, it can withstand two additional hikes next year. A lot of investors expected the Fed to say, ‘One and done.’”

Ten of 11 S&P sectors were down Thursday, with safe-haven utilities the only positive industry. Leading the way down was technology, with a 2.4 percent drop, and consumer discretionary sliding 2.3 percent.

Stovall said malaise in the tech sector was due to a combination of the U.S.-China trade skirmish, the U.S. announcement on Thursday accusing China of a long-term effort to hack into American technology providers and the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit against Facebook alleging that the social media company sharing user information with a client without permission.

Global markets were down across the board after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its 2019 growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 2.3 percent. It boosted interest rates up a quarter-point to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, the highest rate in more than a decade — but low by historic standards.

The central bank indicated it is likely to do only two interest rate increases in 2019, down from earlier forecasts of three increases.

The Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index are on pace for their worst quarter since 2011 and worst year since 2008. The Dow has fallen 10 percent from its September peak, wiping out all gains for the year. Other markets, especially high-yield debt, are also showing signs of stress and making it more difficult for companies to borrow money.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell at a news conference Wednesday said the economy remains “healthy” and “solid” and said he did not see any reason to sharply change the Fed’s path of gradually pulling back support for it. But he acknowledged the economy is showing signs of “softening” and there is a “fairly high degree of uncertainty” about what the Fed will do.

Oil prices kept up their steep, three-month decline, with West Texas Intermediate dropped beneath $45 per barrel and Brent Crude down to $55 per barrel. The $50 per barrel is a key threshold for oil because producers find it more difficult to make money below that mark.

“People are questioning the OPEC impact on supply,” said Frank Verrastro of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The cuts are supposed to take effect Jan. 1. But everything that is being put on ships in December will be delivered in January and February. So you are not gong to see a 1.2 million barrel production cut in January.”

Oil is now down 35 percent from its 52-week high with no sign of letting up. The recent drop come overnight on news that Saudi Arabia is going to make good on its oil contracts to Asia, despite a deal earlier this month between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC Russia to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day.

“There is full out skepticism now about the ability of Russia and OPEC to sufficiently cut supplies,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital “The problem that occurred last night was Saudi Arabia, despite the promise to cut, said it would still supply Asia. That undercut any credibility about the implementation of the cuts.”

“Today is probably a little bit of a spillover from yesterday’s Fed announcement,” said Charlie Ripley, investment strategist with Allianz Investment Management. “The Fed wasn’t as dovish as investors were expecting. The Fed supported the stock market for many years, and now it looks like that support isn’t there.”