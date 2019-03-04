markets

Construction report leads to drop in stocks

Volatility kicked up in the stock market on Monday.

The Dow Jones industrial average opened with a 100-point plus gain before taking a U-turn that slid more than 400 points into the red after the Commerce Department reported weaker-than-expected construction spending for December.

The Dow’s total top-to-bottom swing was 544 points — the largest by percentage since Jan. 4.

The turbulence came on low trading volume as the United States and China close in on an eagerly awaited trade agreement that could clear tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods sold in the United States.

The Dow landed down just over 200 points, or about 0.8 percent on the day, to close at 25,819 after Commerce reported that construction spending fell by 0.6 percent in December instead of the 0.3 percent gain that economists had predicted.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index closed down 0.4 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell about a quarter of 1 percent.

The momentum that has made the first two months of 2019 one of the best starts in the stock market in years came to a screeching halt.

It was the Dow’s worst showing since Jan. 3 and follows the index’s first down week of the year. UnitedHealth, Walgreens and McDonald’s were big drags on the Dow.

Real estate was the only S&P sector out of 11 that finished in positive territory. Health care and financial services were the big sector losers.

Stocks are up 11 percent on the year on strong economic data and on expectations that the United States and China will come to some sort of agreement to end the year-long trade war.

Monday’s fall follows President Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell during a long speech over the weekend.

Trump called Powell “a gentleman that likes raising interest rates in the Fed. We have a gentleman that loves quantitative tightening in the Fed. We have a gentleman that likes a very strong dollar in the Fed.”

— Thomas Heath

automakers

GM to end production at first of five plants

General Motors will end production this week at the first of five North American plants it wants to close by early next year as part of a companywide restructuring.

The last American-made Chevrolet Cruze will come off the assembly line Wednesday at GM’s sprawling Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown, GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter said Monday. The plant closings come as the Detroit-based automaker moves toward shifting its focus to trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles. The United Auto Workers has sued GM over the closings, which still must be negotiated with the union.

Ohio’s political leaders along with union officials and workers are leading a campaign to save the Lordstown plant, but more than 300 already have transferred to other GM factories. The plant employed more than 4,000 people a few years ago, but it has been down to 1,400 hourly employees in recent months. GM targeted the plant because of flagging demand for the subcompact Cruz sedan, which still will be produced in Mexico.

The other plants slated to close are assembly plants in Detroit and Oshawa, Ontario, and transmission plants in Warren, Mich., and near Baltimore.

— Associated Press

Drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co. will offer a half-priced version of its blockbuster insulin, becoming one of the first companies to effectively cut the price of a top-selling drug amid the ongoing U.S. debate over pharmaceutical costs. While it will continue selling its brand-name version at the existing price, Indianapolis-based Lilly will also sell a half-cost "authorized generic" for $137.35 a vial, or $265.20 for a five-pack of injectable pens. That will give a better deal to customers who pay cash, or who are in insurance plans that make them pay a percentage of a drug's list price. Lilly's move is one of the first by a major drugmaker to offer a cut-price version of a major product, and could put pressure on other pharmaceutical companies to do the same.

Philip Morris International cut its 2019 profit outlook following a Quebec court ruling that's seen as threatening the tobacco industry's existence in Canada. The company and British American Tobacco plan to challenge the decision. The Canadian units of BAT, Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco were ordered Friday to pay damages of about 17 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion) after losing an appeal of class actions filed by Quebec smokers. Philip Morris reduced its 2019 profit forecast by 9 cents, citing the decision. The company also warned that the "ultimate liability may differ significantly" from the amount in the ruling, because of a "significant lack of clarity" on the number of claimants and how their claims are being processed.

— From news services

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for December.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for February.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for January.

Earnings: Target Corp.