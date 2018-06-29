MARKETS

Stocks rise slightly

to close 2nd quarter

U.S. stocks surrendered most of an early rise but still finished slightly higher Friday, closing out the second quarter with small gains.

Apparel maker Nike jumped 11.1 percent after it said North American sales improved. It will also buy back $15 billion in stock.

General Motors fell 2.8 percent after it said it may have to cut U.S. jobs if the Trump administration puts tariffs on imported cars.

The S & P 500-stock index rose 0.1 percent, to 2,718.37. The Dow Jones industrial average, rose 0.2 percent, to 24,271.41. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.1 percent, to 7,510.30.

— Associated Press

REGULATORS

Citigroup to refund some credit card users

Citigroup said Friday it plans to refund $335 million to a group of customers who may have been overpaying interest on their credit cards.

In a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Citi will refund 1.75 million customers in overpaid interest by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Citi disclosed that it had used a flawed methodology in determining whether credit card customers were eligible for an interest-rate reduction on their cards, as required by the Card Act, a federal law that governs the credit card industry.

Citi disclosed the flaw to regulators, including the CFPB, in 2017. The CFPB chose not to fine Citi for the flawed practice, citing the bank’s decision to self-report the problem to regulators and that it was in the process of refunding customers.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Comcast suffers nationwide outage

Comcast was dealing with a nationwide outage of some of its services Friday.

The Philadelphia company told CNBC, which it owns, that a widespread outage was affecting some of its Internet, video and voice customers because of fiber cuts at backbone networks, which is a type of infrastructure that helps connect computer networks. “We identified two, separate and unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential Internet, video and voice customers,” the company said in a statement to CNBC.

Comcast said on Twitter that it was working to restore service and pointed users to the Xfinity service site for status updates.

It was the second Comcast outage in the past few weeks. Earlier in June, Comcast’s phone service for some U.S. businesses went down.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

A Tennessee employee of Volkswagen is suing the automaker for allegedly discriminating against older workers in the wake of a massive emissions scandal that tarnished the company's reputation. Jonathan Manlove, 53, a former assistant manager in logistics at VW's Tennessee plant, said he was demoted as part of a companywide effort to shed VW's "old diesel image" and appear more like a "modern, young company focused on productivity, efficiency and technology," according to a complaint filed Friday in Chattanooga federal court. VW doesn't comment on pending litigation, spokesman Mike Tolbert said by email.

Chinese restaurant chain P.F. Chang's Bistro may be headed to the auction block, private-equity owner Centerbridge Partners said. "Given the positive performance of P.F. Chang's Bistro and having received multiple unsolicited indications of interest, this is an exciting time to explore a sale," Steve Silver, global co-head of private equity, said in a statement. Centerbridge bought the brand in 2012 and recently completed its operational separation from Pei Wei Asian Diner. P.F. Chang's operates 214 U.S. locations and franchises an additional 93 restaurants in 24 countries.

Federal regulators on Friday charged two former Cantor Fitzgerald brokers with sharing commissions on customer transactions off the books, and announced that the firm has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve the related claims. In a civil complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Securities and Exchange Commission said the brokers, Adam Mattessich and Joseph Ludovico, led to "widespread" violations of a federal securities law that requires brokerages to keep accurate records of transactions and compensation. The company did not admit or deny the allegations, the SEC said.

— From news services