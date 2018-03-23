Tokyo stocks plunged following worries in the global economy after President Trump decided to apply tariffs on Chinese products imported in the United States. (Franck Robichon/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

U.S. stock markets held their own on Friday morning despite China’s threat to respond in kind to President Trump’s imposition of $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones industrial average hovered around level in early trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and tech-heavy Nasdaq followed suit.

Investors are anxious that Trump’s trade policies and their fallout could upset a robust global economy and hamper the nine-year bull market. U.S. markets fell steeply earlier this year when he imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Fears over a brewing trade war sent markets into deep red again on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrials dropping 724 points — nearly 3 percent — as Trump signaled his trade offensive against China.

The Chinese government fired back within hours with its own threat to hit $3 billion in U.S. goods with tariffs. Trump’s announcement was “typical unilateralism and protectionism,” China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement, and it had set a “very bad precedent.”

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but it is absolutely not afraid of a trade war,” it said.

The threat of a tit-for-tat dragged down Asian financial markets overnight, with indexes in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul taking heavy losses.

Tokyo’s main Nikkei share index was down more than 4 percent Friday, while share indexes in Shanghai and Seoul fell by more than 3 percent, following similar declines on Wall Street overnight. China said the slides support its stance.

“I think this represents a vote of no-confidence in the relevant U.S. policies and actions,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “It also demonstrated that the international community is concerned about the recklessness and danger of U.S. policies and actions.”

China said Thursday it would impose tariffs on up to 128 products imported from the United States, with most of the pain expected to land on American agriculture, including fruit and wine. China is a big importer of American-produced food, especially staples such as soybeans.

The Dow blue-chip index of 30 bellwether stocks dipped into correction territory Thursday before closing a whisker above it. A 10 percent decline from its high earlier this year is considered a correction.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are also in retreat as investors nervously digested the trade volleys coming out of Washington and Beijing. They were down 2.5 and 2.4 percent respectively Thursday.

The Dow and S&P 500 are in negative territory for 2018. The Nasdaq is still 3 percent in the black despite taking a beating this week.

The Federal Reserve also roiled markets when it raised interest rates a quarter point a Wednesday with a plan to raise them more in the near future.

Simon Denyer in Beijing and David J. Lynch in Washington contributed to this report.