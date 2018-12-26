The Dow Jones industrial average popped 500 points upward, more than 2 percent, Wednesday as markets attempted to recover from the worst Christmas Eve plunge in history.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett tried to bring some calm to the markets when he assured reporters Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell’s job is “100 percent safe.”

“Yes, of course, 100 percent,” said Hassett, the chairman of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, when asked by reporters at the White House if Powell’s job is safe. “Absolutely.”

Hassett, in an appearance on Fox Business Network, also said President Trump “is very happy” with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin created worry last weekend when he phoned the chief executives of U.S. banks regarding the economy.

President Trump’s criticism of the Fed and Powell has shaken Wall Street as it weathers its worst December in history.

The Dow was whirling between slightly negative to 200 points up in the first hours of Wednesday’s session before its early afternoon lift.

The S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also bounced, gaining about 1 percent each, in morning trading.

The post-holiday open comes after a shortened Christmas Eve trading session left the Nasdaq deep into correction territory, and the S&P within a wisp of a correction.

The near-decade long bull market that began in March 2009 is near an end.

President Trump tried to create his own White House rally on Christmas Day when he suggested that the pullback in U.S. stock markets is a good buying opportunity for investors.

“We have companies — the greatest in the world, and they’re doing really well,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “They have record kinds of numbers. So I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to buy. Really a great opportunity to buy.”

All three major U.S. indexes — Dow, S&P and Nasdaq — finished down 2 percent or more on Christmas Eve. The Dow closed down 653 points.

Ten of the S&P’s 11 sectors are in correction coming into Wednesday, although all were higher in early trades. A correction is generally defined as a 20 percent retreat off recent highs.

The Dow’s 30 blue chips are close behind, down 4,034 points in December — about 13.63 percent — and nearly 5,000 points off its September high. The composite of some of America’s most important companies is on track for its worst month since 1998.

Investors have been shaken by recent economic and political ­developments, including the abrupt resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; a partial federal government shutdown; an interest rate hike; speculation that Trump might seek to fire Powell; Mnuchin’s calls to U.S. banks; and Trump’s sudden decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria against the counsel of his national security team.

The president on Christmas Day cast fresh doubt on the record of Powell, whom he has increasingly blamed for the market weakness.

“Well, we’ll see,” the president said when a journalist asked whether he had confidence in Powell. “They’re raising interest rates too fast; that’s my opinion. But I certainly have confidence . . . I think that they will get it pretty soon. I really do.”

Presidents are rarely happy with interest rate increases, but Trump’s vocal criticism of Powell has Wall Street concerned.

“Markets are becoming more rattled by criticism of the Fed,” said Kristina Hooper, Invesco chief global market strategist. “The Fed instilled confidence despite the global financial crisis and government shutdowns. So while there is a minority view that stocks would rally if Powell were to be replaced, I believe it would cause a serious sell-off because of what it represents.”

“Having said that,” Hooper said, “the Fed should be more flexible regarding balance sheet normalization, given how powerful a tool it is.”