Stock markets started the new year with a tumble, as disappointing Chinese economic data on Wednesday renewed concerns that a global trade war is weighing on growth. (Richard Drew/AP)

Global markets shuddered Thursday after Apple said China is buying fewer iPhones, amplifying fears that the world’s second-biggest economy is fading.

Apple shares sank 9 percent in overnight trading, and the Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 350 points at the opening bell, about 1.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index sank 1 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq has closed to the upside for five consecutive sessions.

Asian and European markets were reeling from the Apple announcment, down across the board. The German Dax was trading 1 percent lower.

Gold hit a six-month high, signalling that investors were heading to safe havens in anticipation of difficult times ahead. Oil prices were rallying on indications that Saudi Arabia is making good on production cuts promised last month.

“This is certainly a confirmation of a slowdown in global growth,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA. “But it does not answer the question whether it will lead to a global recession.”

Investors said Apple’s disappointing news puts even more pressure on corporate earnings, which begin reporting this month.

“While all eyes are focused on Apple and the implications for growth, we should probably get a more valid check in the next couple weeks when earnings season gets underway,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers.

The U.S. economy remains strong, with unemployment at a nearly 50-year low. Interest rates are low by historical standards, even after nine Federal Reserve interest rate increases since December 2015.

Retailers reported a robust holiday season, and corporate earnings are expected to be healthy when companies begin reporting this month.

Corporate earnings are forecast to be 14 percent above the period in the previous year when the reporting season begins later this month.

Apple’s warning comes in the heels of two key reports in the last several days from China, indicating its manufacturing sector is slowing. Investors said the failing Chinese economy puts even more pressure on President Trump to seal a deal with China and end the tariffs on Chinese goods before the downturn infects the U.S.

“The [manufacturing] data puts a lot of pressure on the Chinese to make a deal with President Trump on trade,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research.

China is much more dependent on the U.S. market to buy its goods. Exports from the United States to China represent only 7.8 percent of total U.S. exports, Yardeni said.

Yardeni said the Chinese economy is suffering from insufficient domestic demand, which makes its $500 billion in exports to the United States critical to China’s economic health.

“The Chinese can’t really afford to have any weakness in their exports, given the weakness in their domestic economy and demand,” Yardeni said. “People are living longer and not having enough kids to support them with domestic growth. China is rapidly emerging as the world’s largest nursing home.”

Some worry that the U.S. president may take the wrong route.

“I think President Trump is going to say, ‘Now I’ve got them where I want them,’” Stovall said. “I worry that he will not give them an opportunity to save face.”