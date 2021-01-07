Washington announced the tariffs in July after concluding that a French digital services tax would harm firms such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.

The USTR said suspending the action against France, which had been due to come into force on Jan. 6, will allow it to pursue a coordinated response in 10 investigations involving other countries, including India, Italy, Britain and Turkey.

by India, Italy and Turkey also discriminate against U.S. companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles, paving the way for potential retaliatory tariffs.

But it held off on announcing any specific tariff actions and said it would continue to evaluate all available options.

The probes are among several still-open USTR Section 301 investigations that could lead to tariffs before President Trump leaves office or early in the Biden administration.

— Reuters

CORONAVIRUS AID

Loans are reserved for minorities, women

Community lenders serving minority and women-owned businesses will have exclusive access to a new pot of Paycheck Protection Program loans for at least two days when the next round of money becomes available, according to new rules from the Small Businesses Administration.

The SBA didn’t say when that next round of lending would open. The guidance, released Wednesday, says the SBA will focus on ensuring that underserved businesses can tap the latest round of funding, including matching loan inquiries to small lenders, dedicating hours to assisting small PPP participants and getting more community development financial institutions to sign up as lenders.

The guidance seeks to address several criticisms of the first rounds of PPP funding, largely that small, vulnerable businesses were unable to get assistance because larger business claimed the funds before small firms could get to them. The program had previously encouraged banks to give priority to big loans over small ones.

Congress approved an additional $284 billion for forgivable loans to small businesses in December. The plan features anti-fraud and other measures that advocates say will give some of the most vulnerable employers a better shot of getting some help.

The renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program included in the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in December adds to the $660 billion that has already been earmarked for forgivable loans. At least millions of dollars of previous aid went to fraudulent applicants, according to public and private estimates.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. retail gasoline prices are at their highest since the coronavirus pandemic drove widespread shutdowns in March, according to auto club AAA. Thursday's national price average of $2.29 a gallon is the highest in nearly 10 months. The boost in fuel prices comes after global crude futures reached the highest since February after Saudi Arabia cut output earlier this week.

Conagra Brands on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, betting that demand for its frozen dinners, cake mixes and gourmet popcorns will continue as the coronavirus crisis lingers. Demand for packaged foods with long shelf lives has surged as shuttered restaurants and the fear of contracting the virus forced shoppers into stocking their pantries and cooking at home more often.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for December.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for November.