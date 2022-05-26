U.S. to auction five sites off California coast for wind turbines

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. to auction wind turbine sites off Calif. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Biden administration on Thursday proposed auctioning five areas off the coast of California for offshore wind development, a critical milestone in expanding the nascent U.S. industry to Pacific waters. It is the latest in a government effort to put wind turbines along every U.S. coastline, with a goal of generating 30 gigawatts of power by 2030. President Biden has said the new industry will create jobs and combat climate change.

The announcement comes on the heels of two successful auctions this year in Atlantic waters that, combined, generated more than $4.6 billion in high bids. Thus far, U.S. offshore wind development has mainly been in the Northeast and has been dominated by European energy companies.

The sale notice includes three lease areas off central California near Morro Bay and two areas off the northern coast near Humboldt County. The areas were first identified by the Department of the Interior a year ago.

The areas total about 373,000 acres that could one day generate more than 4.5 gigawatts of energy and power 1.5 million homes, the Interior Department said in a statement.

The projects will help California, which has among the most aggressive climate change policies in the nation, achieve its goal of removing fossil fuels from its power grid by 2045.

— Reuters

S.C. tries to slow Duke coal plant closures

Duke Energy is set for a showdown with regulators on Tuesday on its case for accelerating closures of its last six coal-fired power plants in the Carolinas — a plan already rejected by South Carolina’s utilities regulator.

The regulator’s May 31 meeting will also weigh appeals from a coalition of environmental groups that urge the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to reconsider its December decision ordering Duke Energy to keep the coal plants open until 2039 — almost a decade longer than a preferred plan from the utility.

The conflict threatens Duke Energy’s favored path to speed up closures of the coal-fired plants by 2030 and boost its carbon-cutting goals. South Carolina regulators haven’t explained why they want the plants to operate longer. Commissioners can’t answer questions about matters before them, a representative said.

A possible explanation for the decision is cost: Duke’s preferred plan is projected to cost about $83 billion while an alternate plan chosen by South Carolina’s commission would cost about $79 billion. Duke’s favored path also includes building onshore wind and adding about 50 percent more solar energy by 2035.

— Bloomberg News

Authorities announced the indictment of 41 people in an alleged luxury goods theft ring in New York City that disguised the stealing as isolated "smash and grab" incidents. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) revealed the scheme at a news conference on Thursday. They described a "massive retail theft operation" in which a team of "boosters" fanned out to lift merchandise from Macy's, Bloomingdale's and other stores that was then resold on eBay by the ringleader. The indictment includes charges of criminal possession of stolen property and money laundering.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will impose a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to help fund support for Britons facing a cost-of-living crisis. The 25 percent levy on energy firms will raise about $6.3 billion which will finance one-off grants to more than 8 million of the poorest households in the U.K., Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in the House of Commons on Thursday.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for April.

— From news services

