President Biden has laid out an ambitious plan for the development of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, and these would be the first competitive offshore leases under his administration. Biden’s proposed infrastructure initiatives have stressed that shifting to clean energy will curb planet-warming greenhouse gases while creating jobs to boost the economy.
Administration officials had telegraphed plans for a sale of wind development rights in the New York-New Jersey Bight, after years of deliberation over the region, which is prized by developers of renewable energy but also is home to some of the world’s richest scallop beds. The public has 60 days to comment on the potential auction, which could occur this year.
An organization that represents the scallop industry criticized the auction plans and called on the federal government to change the lease boundaries to better protect fishing grounds.
Shifting one lease area’s borders by five miles would “better ensure that critical scallop populations will be unaffected, while not diminishing the potential for wind power in the area,” the Fisheries Survival Fund said in an emailed statement.
— Bloomberg News
AVIATION
American invests in electric aircraft maker
American Airlines is investing in the British electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace and could order as many as 250 of the new planes for $1 billion, the airline said.
Vertical Aerospace plans to develop a zero-carbon aircraft that can carry four passengers and a pilot at speeds of up to 200 mph with a range of 100 miles.
Vertical has also garnered investment support from Microsoft and Virgin Atlantic along with major aircraft parts suppliers such as Honeywell and Rolls-Royce.
The investment, announced Thursday, is the first major leap by American Airlines into electric vertical takeoff and landing, after a similar deal by rival United Airlines in February to order up to $1 billion of electric aircraft through a company called Archer Aviation.
Airline executives have sometimes dismissed electric aircraft because of their limited range and the decades it is likely to take for the technology to allow for a larger number of passengers to be transported over long distances.
But airline executives also have been pushing for ways to reduce the carbon footprint of flying through technologies such as sustainable aviation fuel and more-fuel-efficient engines.
American said the Vertical Aerospace aircraft could carry passengers “quickly around urban city centers and to airports.” Vertical said the planes will be manufactured to the same standards as jetliners and will be far safer than helicopters.
— Dallas Morning News
Also in Business
The U.S. government's highway safety agency approved a request by General Motors to recall several 2021 vehicle makes because of a malfunctioning air bag warning light. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the vehicles in question include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. The government said 285,622 vehicles were affected by the software-related issue, which could cause the air bag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.
Google is offering British regulators a role overseeing the phasing out of ad-tracking technology from its Chrome browser. The offer is part of a package of commitments the technology giant proposes to apply globally to head off a competition investigation. Britain's competition watchdog has been investigating Google's proposals to remove third-party cookies over concerns they would undermine digital ad competition. Google on Friday offered commitments including giving the Competition and Markets Authority an oversight role.
— From news services