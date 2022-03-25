On the heels of a record offshore lease sale in New York, that drew a record $4.37 billion in high bids, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will offer two areas covering 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area that could generate as much as 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy — enough to power a half million homes.

Environmental group Oceana praised the announcement, saying “offshore wind is a critical piece of the puzzle when confronting the climate crisis.”

A fishing industry group, however, said the sale notice lacked important protections for fisheries, including a buffer area between leases.

“BOEM is repeating several mistakes it’s made in other regions,” Responsible Offshore Development Alliance Executive Director Annie Hawkins said.

Offshore wind power in the United States has lagged European nations in deploying the technology. Currently, the United States has just two small offshore wind facilities, off the coasts of Rhode Island and Virginia, along with two additional commercial-scale projects recently approved.

— Reuters

Instacart drops value amid new challenges

Instacart, a pandemic darling that’s now facing decelerating growth, is slashing its valuation by almost 40 percent to about $24 billion, a move it says will help the company attract talent and adapt to market conditions.

The grocery-delivery start-up had been valued at $39 billion in its most recent fundraising round, when it snagged $265 million last year from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and D1 Capital Partners, as well as Fidelity Management & Research and T. Rowe Price Associates

Instacart hopes the move will boost recruiting and retention efforts by aligning new equity awards with the updated valuation that could have more potential for gains over the long term if the company regains favor in the markets.

Voluntarily lowering its valuation is an unusual move for a start-up and a rare admission that a company got ahead of itself.

Best known for an app that lets consumers order groceries online from a range of stores, San Francisco-based Instacart became a designated essential service at the height of the covid-19 lockdowns. But like Uber Technologies and DoorDash, the company saw its growth stall as the pandemic began to wane.

— Bloomberg News

General Motors said Friday it will idle for two weeks in April an assembly plant in Indiana that builds pickup trucks, over ongoing semiconductor chip shortages. The Detroit automaker said it will halt production at its Fort Wayne assembly plant, which builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, for two weeks starting April 4.

Tesla is recalling 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The automaker told NHTSA the recall covers some 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and operating certain firmware releases.

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in February, weighed down by a persistent shortage of properties, and activity could remain sluggish amid increasing mortgage rates and high house prices. The National Association of Realtors said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4.1 percent last month to 104.9, the lowest level since May 2020.