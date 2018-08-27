AGRICULTURE

Farmers to get billions to offset tariff losses

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that its $12 billion farm aid package will include $4.7 billion in direct payments to farmers to help offset losses from retaliatory tariffs on American exports this season.

The bulk of the payments, $3.6 billion, will be made to soybean farmers. That amounts to $1.65 per bushel multiplied by 50 percent of production, Bill Northey, undersecretary for farm production and conservation, said on a conference call.

China has traditionally bought about 60 percent of U.S. soybean exports but has been largely out of the market since implementing tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation for the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

The aid package, announced in July, also includes payments for sorghum of 86 cents per bushel multiplied by 50 percent of production, 1 cent per bushel of corn, 14 cents per bushel of wheat, and 6 cents per pound of cotton.

Payments for hog farmers will be $8 per pig multiplied by 50 percent of Aug. 1 production, while for dairy farmers, they are worth 12 cents per hundred weight, Northey said.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the program will begin Sept. 4, to coincide with the 2018 harvest. Farmers will need to present production evidence to collect payments and payments are capped at $125,000 per person.

A second round of payments may be evaluated depending on need.

— Reuters

TRADE

U.S. to block WTO judge's reappointment

The United States told the World Trade Organization on Monday that it would block the reappointment of one of the WTO’s four remaining appeals judges next month, confirming trade experts’ fears of a crisis in the system for settling global disputes.

President Trump has railed against the WTO, calling it a catastrophe and a disaster and saying the United States loses cases because other countries have most of the judges.

In fact, trade experts say, the United States has a similar, if not better, lose-win rate than other countries that have taken complaints to the WTO, and it has a rare privilege in that the judges on the WTO’s Appellate Body have always included one American.

Trump faces a barrage of disputes at the WTO against his trade policies, including global tariffs on steel and a tariff war with China. Since he came to power, Washington has blocked all appointments to the appeals chamber as existing judges’ terms end.

There are normally seven WTO appeals judges, but if Shree Baboo Chekitan Servansing, a trade judge from Mauritius, is not reappointed when his term expires Sept. 30, only three will remain — the minimum for the system to function.

— Reuters

JetBlue Airways, which for years let passengers check luggage at no charge, became the first major U.S. carrier to bump the fee for a first checked bag to $30. The $5 increase is effective for trips booked starting Monday. JetBlue also raised the charge for a second checked bag by $5 to $40, and for a third piece to $150 from $100, according to the airline's website.

Berkshire Hathaway has agreed to buy a stake in the company behind Paytm, India's biggest digital payments brand, in Warren Buffett's first foray into the country's start-ups, people familiar with the matter said. Buffett is set to acquire 3 to 4 percent of One97 Communications, valuing the target at more than $10 billion, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are private. A formal announcement could come in the next few days.

Four Transamerica entities will pay $97.6 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they sold investments that were supposedly based on quantitative models but which did not work as intended, the regulator said Monday.

Toyota will invest $500 million in Uber to jointly work on developing self-driving cars, a source familiar with the matter said Monday, a bid by both companies to catch up to rivals. The companies are widely seen as lagging the competition in developing self-driving cars. The deal breathes new life into Uber's self-driving business.

9 a.m.: The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller index of home prices for June is released.

10 a.m.: The Conference Board releases the consumer confidence index for August.

— From news services