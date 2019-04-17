ECONOMY

U.S. trade boosted by aircraft exports

The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed to an eight-month low in February on a surge in civilian aircraft exports, which may come under pressure after the grounding of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max planes.

The deficit in goods and services declined to $49.4 billion from $51.1 billion, reflecting a 1.1 percent rise in exports and a 0.2 percent increase in imports, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Analysts had projected a widening to $53.4 billion. The merchandise-trade gap with China — the main target of President Trump’s trade war — narrowed to $30.1 billion.

Compared with the first two months of 2018, the trade deficit narrowed 7.6 percent, which may give fodder for Trump to boast of progress on winning more favorable trade terms after the gap ballooned last year. Yet exports will face difficulties including slowing global growth and Boeing’s woes following two fatal crashes, while an inventory overhang at U.S. businesses may weigh on imports.

For now, the February data suggest net exports are on track to make a positive contribution to first-quarter economic growth, with the second straight monthly narrowing of the overall goods- and-services deficit.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ford's shift to trucks to add $1 billion in profit

Ford Motor’s shift in production at a Michigan plant to trucks from less profitable cars will lead to a more than $1 billion improvement in operating earnings, an official at the No. 2 U.S. automaker said Wednesday.

The increase in earnings, before interest and taxes, in 2021 compared with 2017 is due to the shift at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., from C-Max hybrids and Focus compact cars to Ranger midsize pickup trucks and Bronco SUVs, Ford’s Jim Baumbick, vice president of enterprise product line management, said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in New York.

“The absolute change in profitability is over $1 billion EBIT and we expect over the long, normal cycle, that to continue to improve,” he said. “That’s just an example of other choices that we’re making in the portfolio that are going to unlock additional value.”

Ford has been restructuring its operations globally to improve profitability and speed product development.

— Reuters

Also in Business

T-Mobile said Wednesday it has launched a call protection feature with Comcast to help protect customers from answering robocalls and spams, as robocalls have swollen into a tide numbering in the millions every day. T-Mobile said its new feature identifies authentic calls across the networks with the sign "Caller Verified" appearing on phone screens.

Apple was accused in a new lawsuit of securities fraud for concealing a slump in demand for iPhones, particularly in China, leading to a $74 billion one-day slide in its market value once the truth became known. The complaint filed on Tuesday seeks damages for investors who bought Apple stock in the two months before Chief Executive Tim Cook on Jan. 2 unexpectedly reduced Apple's quarterly revenue forecast.

South Africa's performance on a range of social, economic and governance measures deteriorated more in the past 12 years than any other nation not at war, according to Eunomix Business & Economics. The decline is likely to continue as the country wrestles with the consequences of nine years of worsening corruption and policy paralysis under then-President Jacob Zuma, the advisory company said.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

— From news services