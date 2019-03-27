ECONOMY

Trade deficit dropped 15 percent in January

The U.S. trade deficit fell nearly 15 percent in January as imports fell and exports rose. Shipments of American goods to China skidded to the lowest level in more than eight years as the world’s two biggest economies remained locked in a trade war.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the goods and services that the United States sells and what it buys from other countries dropped by 14.6 percent, to $51.1 billion in January from $59.9 billion in December. Exports rose 0.9 percent, to $207.3 billion, and imports dropped 2.6 percent, to $258.5 billion.

The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 6.4 percent, to $34.5 billion. U.S. goods exports to China dropped 22.3 percent, to $7.1 billion, the lowest since September 2010; Chinese imports dropped 9.6 percent, to $41.6 billion.

Earlier, the Chinese had promised to buy more American soybeans as a goodwill gesture. And in January, U.S. soybean exports overall shot up to $1.2 billion from $299 million in December.

The United States also reported a sharp increase in exports of cars, trucks and auto parts in January.

— Bloomberg News

FRAUD CASES

Supreme Court backs SEC's ban of banker

The Supreme Court safeguarded investor-protection laws on Wednesday in a ruling against a New York investment banker whom the Securities and Exchange Commission banned from the industry.

The justices refused to further narrow the scope of who can be held liable for securities fraud as they upheld by a 6-2 vote a lower court decision siding with the SEC. The agency took action against Francis Lorenzo after he sent emails seeking investors for a start-up company’s debt offering even though its energy-from-waste technology did not work.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had agreed with the SEC’s findings that Lorenzo was liable in a scheme to defraud investors by sending the emails, even though he did not personally write the fraudulent statements contained in the messages.

— Reuters

LAWSUITS

J & J settles, is cleared in separate lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson reached a confidential settlement resolving an Oklahoma lawsuit alleging its iconic baby powder caused a woman to develop a rare cancer connected to asbestos exposure.

The accord comes the same day the company was cleared by a New Jersey jury of a similar claim and two weeks after a jury in Oakland, Calif., awarded $29 million to a dying woman who blamed asbestos in J & J talc for causing her cancer.

The Oklahoma City plaintiff, Sharon Pipes, 77, was diagnosed in 2017 with peritoneal mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the abdomen, an illness generally connected to asbestos exposure. She used Johnson & Johnson’s talc products for 50 years, her attorneys said at trial.

J & J has denied that its talc products are laced with asbestos and disputed any responsibility for Pipes’s cancer. It is facing more than 13,000 lawsuits linking baby powder and another talc product, Shower to Shower, to ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.

In the New Jersey case, the jury unanimously found that J & J’s talc didn’t contain asbestos and wasn’t responsible for plaintiff Ricardo Rimondi developing mesothelioma.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Bombardier's Global 7500 private jet set a record Sunday for traveling between Los Angeles and New York City, shaving about 90 minutes off the time it takes a commercial airliner to make the cross-country trip. The jet flew between Van Nuys Airport and Teterboro Airport just outside New York City in 3 hours and 54 minutes, Bombardier said in a statement Wednesday. The record comes after the Global 7500 flew 8,152 nautical miles on another recent trip — the longest flight for a private plane, the Canadian plane maker said.

Ford said Wednesday it will close three factories in Russia as it pulls out of passenger vehicle manufacturing in the country. The U.S. carmaker said it will stop making passenger cars in Russia by the end of June, closing vehicle assembly plants in St. Petersburg and Naberezhniye Chelny, as well as an engine plant in Yelabuga. Ford said "significant employee separations are required." The Ford Sollers joint venture employs around 3,700 people in Russia, Ford said, adding that the total number of people leaving the company has yet to be determined.

— From news reports

Coming today

