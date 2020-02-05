AD

Trump has argued that substantially cutting the trade deficit would boost annual economic growth to 3 percent on a sustainable basis. The economy has failed to hit that mark.

Pope Francis staged a surprise visit to admonish the International Monetary Fund chief and several finance ministers to help alleviate the debt burden of struggling countries, calling for "a new financial architecture" to ensure social justice. Participants at the Vatican conference on the global economy included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Finance Ministers Bruno Le Maire of France and Martín Guzmán of Argentina.

Merck said that it will spin off its women's health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers, such as cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines. The new company's assets make up around 15 percent of Merck's total sales and about half of its drugs that treat people.

United Airlines Holdings is purchasing a flight-training school to help increase the supply of future pilots and is exploring ways to boost financing programs to help pay for aviators' education. The agreement to buy Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix is designed to churn out pilots for United Express regional carriers, which have struggled to fill jobs known for demanding schedules and entry-level pay.

