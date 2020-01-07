The Commerce Department said the trade deficit decreased 8.2 percent in November to $43.1 billion, the smallest since October 2016. The percentage drop was the largest since January.

The trade deficit narrowed 0.7 percent through November and is on track to record its first annual decline since 2013. While the shrinking trade bill should provide a boost to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, falling imports of consumer goods also suggest a cooling in domestic demand.

The goods trade deficit with China, the focus of the White House’s “America First” agenda, tumbled 15.7 percent to $26.4 billion, with imports dropping 9.2 percent and exports jumping 13.7 percent. The goods trade gap with the European Union fell 20.2 percent to $13.1 billion.

The United States and China are embroiled in a bruising trade war, and Washington has also tussled with other trading partners, including the European Union, Brazil and Argentina, accusing them of devaluing their currencies at the expense of U.S. manufacturers.

— Reuters

TRANSPORTATION

Uber to provide pin codes for security

Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure that they’re getting into the right car.

The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across the United States and Canada starting Tuesday.

The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was killed in March after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver. Her body was later found in the woods 65 miles away.

Since then, states have been pushing for additional safety requirements for Uber drivers. The state of New Jersey, where Josephson grew up, passed a law requiring ride-hailing drivers to display identification signs on the car’s front windshield and rear window.

With the new feature, Uber sends a four-digit pin code to the rider. Before getting into the car, the rider tells the driver the code. The driver enters the code into the app, and if everything matches up, the rider gets a notification that “your ride is verified.”

“They can see the confirmation before getting into the vehicle, and they don’t have to take the driver’s word for it,” said Rebecca Payne, senior product manager at Uber, who helped develop the feature.

Uber has long provided riders with license plate numbers and the make and model of cars, and the pin code offers an additional layer of security, Payne said. But the best way to ensure you’re getting into the right car is to check the license plate, she said. After Josephson’s death, Uber started reminding riders to check the license plate and other vehicle details.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The U.S. oil and gas industry unveiled a public-relations campaign Tuesday touting its role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions — part of an effort to defuse the rising political pressure on drillers over climate change. The campaign includes advertisements that will be broadcast online and on television.

U.S. researchers who conducted the largest study yet on whether applying powder to the genitals increases a woman's risk of ovarian cancer were unable to definitively put to rest the issue, which has prompted thousands of lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson and other companies. Overall, the study did not find a significantly increased risk of ovarian cancer, but there appeared to be a heightened risk among certain women.

Goldman Sachs Group unveiled details about its consumer business for the first time Tuesday and will start disclosing its results regularly as part of a broader reporting-line shuffle, responding to long-standing requests for more transparency from analysts and investors.

— From news services

