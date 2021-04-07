Carnival reports a surge in bookings

Best Buy unveiled a new membership program that offers benefits including free installation and unlimited technical support as it looks to expand beyond just selling products. The electronics retailer said the pilot, dubbed Best Buy Beta and available in about 60 stores by the end of the month, will also include exclusive pricing, up to two years of protection on most purchases, free deliveries and a concierge service that’s available to answer questions 24 hours a day. It will cost $199.99 a year, or $179.99 for those who hold the retailer’s branded credit card.

Uber said it will spend $250 million to get drivers back on the road and recruit new ones as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the United States. The money will go toward bonuses for drivers, guaranteed pay and onboarding for workers who are new to Uber, the company said Wednesday. The program anticipates an eventual rise in demand as more Americans are vaccinated and stores reopen.

UPS is buying 10 electric vertical aircraft to try to improve delivery times in small and midsize markets. The eVTOLs are a cross between a helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane, meaning they can fly at higher speeds, as well as ascend and descend vertically. In an announcement Wednesday, the Atlanta delivery company said it will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network. UPS expects to begin receiving the vehicles in 2024. There’s an option to buy up to 150 aircraft.