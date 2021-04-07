The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared with what it sells abroad jumped 4.8 percent above the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.
The increase reflected a 2.6 percent decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7 percent decline in imports, which ticked down from January’s record high of $260.1 billion.
The goods deficit with China grew 11.4 percent from January to $30.3 billion in February, while the goods deficit with Mexico shrank 42.9 percent from $11.9 billion to $6.8 billion.
— Associated Press
CRUISE INDUSTRY
Carnival reports a surge in bookings
Carnival Cruise Line’s bookings are accelerating, reflecting pent-up demand for cruising even as the industry remains essentially on hold.
In a quarterly update Wednesday, the company said booking volumes in the first quarter of 2021 were about 90 percent higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cumulative advanced bookings for next year are ahead of 2019 levels.
“The company highlights this level of bookings was achieved with minimal advertising and marketing,” chief executive Arnold Donald said.
Carnival shares rose as much as 4.3 percent to $29.83 in New York trading on Wednesday.
Tensions have been mounting between cruise lines and the U.S. government, as the industry remains on hold in its biggest market. Still, Carnival’s brands are already planning cruises in the Canary Islands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Greece.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Best Buy unveiled a new membership program that offers benefits including free installation and unlimited technical support as it looks to expand beyond just selling products. The electronics retailer said the pilot, dubbed Best Buy Beta and available in about 60 stores by the end of the month, will also include exclusive pricing, up to two years of protection on most purchases, free deliveries and a concierge service that’s available to answer questions 24 hours a day. It will cost $199.99 a year, or $179.99 for those who hold the retailer’s branded credit card.
Uber said it will spend $250 million to get drivers back on the road and recruit new ones as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the United States. The money will go toward bonuses for drivers, guaranteed pay and onboarding for workers who are new to Uber, the company said Wednesday. The program anticipates an eventual rise in demand as more Americans are vaccinated and stores reopen.
UPS is buying 10 electric vertical aircraft to try to improve delivery times in small and midsize markets. The eVTOLs are a cross between a helicopter and a fixed-wing airplane, meaning they can fly at higher speeds, as well as ascend and descend vertically. In an announcement Wednesday, the Atlanta delivery company said it will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network. UPS expects to begin receiving the vehicles in 2024. There’s an option to buy up to 150 aircraft.
— From news reports
