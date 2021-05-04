Uber Technologies will vastly expand grocery delivery in the United States this summer through a partnership with GoPuff, a fast-growing delivery start-up and the owner of the liquor store chain BevMo, the companies were to announce. GoPuff will make inventory of convenience store and grocery items available to Uber customers in 95 cities starting next month and nationwide by the end of the summer, the companies said. GoPuff will handle logistics and delivery, and Uber will take a percentage of each transaction made through its app.