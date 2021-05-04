Imports rose 6.3 percent to $274.5 billion while exports increased 6.6 percent to $200 billion. The U.S. imports so much more than it exports that in dollar terms, the rise in imports was greater.
The politically sensitive trade deficit with China rose 11.6 percent to $27.7 billion which, as usual, was the largest deficit with any single country.
Through the first three months of this year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $212.8 billion, up 64.2 percent from the deficit during the same period last month, a time when the U.S. economy was essentially shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States recorded a deficit for 2020 of $681 billion, the largest annual gap since 2008 as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded then-President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
LABOR
Prison term sought for ex-UAW president
Dennis Williams led a double life as president of the UAW, and the stain the ex-labor leader left on the union as part of the corruption scandal will burden its members for years to come, according to federal prosecutors.
In a sentencing memo Monday, prosecutors asked that Williams, of Corona, Calif., receive a two-year prison sentence and pay a “substantial fine” for taking advantage of his position when he should have been looking out for the members. Instead, he and other top union officials embezzled thousands of dollars for fancy meals, booze, cigars and other goodies, they said.
Williams, who pleaded guilty in September to a charge of conspiracy to embezzle union funds, is scheduled for sentencing via Zoom in U.S. District Court in Detroit on May 11, a proceeding that has been delayed numerous times because of the pandemic.
Williams is one of 15 people, including former top UAW officials and ex-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives, who have been convicted in the scandal involving embezzlement, kickbacks, bribes and misuse of worker training funds.
In September, Williams, who joined the union as a welder in Rock Island, Ill., in 1977, painted a picture of himself as someone who simply chose not to do the right thing when he should have.
Also in Business
Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made. The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Some are being recalled a second time. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.
General Electric shareholders rejected the company's executive compensation plans in a nonbinding vote, snubbing a revised pay package that lowered the bar for chief executive Larry Culp to eventually collect as much as $232 million. Almost 58 percent of shares voting went against the pay deal at GE's annual meeting Tuesday. Investors weighed in less than a month after shareholder-advisory firm Glass Lewis said it was "uncomfortable" with the plan, saying it maintained Culp's maximum potential payout "in exchange for reduced shareholder value creation."
Uber Technologies will vastly expand grocery delivery in the United States this summer through a partnership with GoPuff, a fast-growing delivery start-up and the owner of the liquor store chain BevMo, the companies were to announce. GoPuff will make inventory of convenience store and grocery items available to Uber customers in 95 cities starting next month and nationwide by the end of the summer, the companies said. GoPuff will handle logistics and delivery, and Uber will take a percentage of each transaction made through its app.
Coming today
Earnings: General Motors, Uber Technologies
