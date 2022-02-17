“This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting,” the USTR office said in a statement.

China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo and Taobao also continue to be part of the list, along with nine physical markets located within China “that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods,” the USTR office said.

Nissan plans to build EVs in Mississippi

Nissan Motor said it will invest $500 million to retool its U.S. assembly plant near Canton, Miss., to build two new electric vehicles, and a top executive said the automaker is looking for a U.S. site to build a battery factory.

Nissan said it plans to assemble electric vehicles for its Nissan and Infiniti brands in Mississippi starting in 2025. The automaker said it aims to have electric vehicles make up 40 percent of its U.S. sales by 2030. Nissan has outlined plans to invest $18 billion to expand its global electric vehicle fleet through 2030.

“We are investigating the right location and the right timing” to build the U.S. battery factory, Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said in an interview. “It should be soon.”

Nissan operates two assembly lines in Canton: one building light trucks and the other assembling Altima midsize sedans.

The automaker said the investment in Mississippi is “one of several” planned over the next five years.

New U.S. home construction fell in January for the first time in four months, indicating pandemic-related labor absences and winter weather tempered recent progress on building activity. Residential starts dropped 4.1 percent last month to a 1.64 million annualized rate, according to government data.

