U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler sent his strongest signal yet that wild trading in GameStop could lead to new rules for online brokerages and firms that dominate the business of executing stock orders. Gensler said popular trading apps encourage retail investors to buy and sell more frequently — something that can trigger lower returns. The SEC chief also raised concerns that a deluge of customer orders are being routed through a few massive players, which he said threatens “healthy competition.”