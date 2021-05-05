The legal limit on U.S. debt returns on Aug. 1 after a two-year suspension. While the Treasury has options to keep paying interest on debt for a time — such as redirecting money from federal retirement funds — legislative action will be vital.
Briefing reporters on a conference call Wednesday, a Treasury official declined to be more specific about how long the department can continue funding the government’s obligations if lawmakers don’t suspend or lift the debt limit by July 31.
The official emphasized that spending related to the coronavirus pandemic makes it particularly difficult to predict that timeline, making it more important for Congress to act.
Democrats are widely expected to use a legislative tool called budget reconciliation to raise the ceiling to defuse any move by Republicans to use it as leverage for spending cuts as they did in 2011.
The debate may also be tied to action over President Biden’s economic proposals in Congress in the coming months.
— Bloomberg News
AUTO INDUSTRY
GM's income rises in improving economy
General Motors’ first-quarter net income has surged to $2.98 billion as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.
Despite the shortage, GM stuck with full-year pretax earnings guidance of $10 billion to $11 billion issued earlier in the year and said earnings would be at the high end of the range.
Full-year net income is expected to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion.
The company predicts a strong first half with a pretax profit of around $5.5 billion.
GM executives wouldn’t give specifics on how much production they expect to lose to the chip shortage. But chief executive Mary Barra said purchasing, manufacturing, engineering and sales teams are working to divert the chips from cars and smaller SUVs to full-size pickup trucks, big SUVs and new electric vehicles.
The company reiterated that the shortage would cost it $1.5 billion to $2 billion in earnings before taxes this year due to lost production.
GM has been forced to cut production of some smaller vehicles with lower profit margins, such as the Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
“Is there an impact this year? Absolutely,” Barra said on a conference call with reporters. “But the team keeps working to minimize it.”
GM’s first-quarter profit increase was 12 times larger than the same period last year, when the start of the coronavirus pandemic forced automakers to shutter factories.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler sent his strongest signal yet that wild trading in GameStop could lead to new rules for online brokerages and firms that dominate the business of executing stock orders. Gensler said popular trading apps encourage retail investors to buy and sell more frequently — something that can trigger lower returns. The SEC chief also raised concerns that a deluge of customer orders are being routed through a few massive players, which he said threatens “healthy competition.”
The European Union took steps on Wednesday to guard against economic competition from China that it deems unfair, a sign of growing distrust after Western sanctions over rights abuses and Chinese retaliation. The bloc’s executive arm, the European Commission, unveiled plans to cut dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas, and to limit the ability of companies supported by foreign subsidies to buy E.U. businesses or take part in public tenders.
— From news services