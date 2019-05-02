ECONOMY

Worker productivity rises at strong rate

U.S. worker productivity increased at its fastest pace in more than four years in the first quarter, depressing labor costs and suggesting inflation could remain benign for a while.

The report from the Labor Department on Thursday came on the heels of data this week showing moderate wage growth in the first quarter and a key inflation measure posting its smallest annual gain in 14 months in March.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled little desire to adjust monetary policy anytime soon. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told reporters the moderation in price pressures was probably due to transient factors, and predicted inflation would rise back to the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target.

Non-farm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 3.6 percent annualized rate in the last quarter. That was the strongest pace since the third quarter of 2014. Data for the fourth quarter was revised down to show productivity rising at a pace of 1.3 percent instead of the previously reported 1.9 percent rate.

— Reuters

PHARMACEUTICALS

Insys founder guilty in opioid bribery case

The founder of Insys Therapeutics and four colleagues were found guilty on Thursday of bribing doctors to prescribe the drugmaker’s addictive painkiller, helping to drive the U.S. opioid drug abuse crisis.

A federal jury in Boston found John Kapoor, who served as the Chandler, Ariz.-based drugmaker’s chairman, and his co-defendants guilty of racketeering conspiracy for a scheme that also misled insurers into paying for the drug.

Kapoor, 75, is the highest-ranking pharmaceutical executive convicted in a case tied to a drug crisis that has led to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually. His 2017 arrest came the same day President Trump declared the epidemic a public health emergency.

Prosecutors charged that Kapoor oversaw a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors nationwide by retaining them to act as speakers at sham events at restaurants ostensibly meant to educate clinicians about its fentanyl spray, Subsys.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Subsys in 2012 only for use in treating severe pain in cancer patients. Yet prosecutors claimed doctors who took bribes often prescribed Subsys to patients without cancer, helping boost sales for Insys.

Prosecutors said Kapoor also directed efforts to defraud insurers into paying for the drug. His co-defendants include former Insys executives and managers Michael Gurry, Richard Simon, Sunrise Lee and Joseph Rowan.

— Reuters

Dunkin' Brands Group reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales at its doughnut stores, as more customers bought its new handcrafted espresso beverages, drip and cold-brew coffees. Dunkin', previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, revamped itself to change everything from its logo, store decor and menu to better compete with rivals, which are also tinkering with menu items and store ambiance in a cutthroat U.S. coffee market.

Tesla plans to raise about $2 billion through debt and stock offerings, after chief executive Elon Musk overestimated the ability of the Model 3 sedan to generate cash. The electric-car maker filed Thursday to sell $1.35 billion in notes and about $650 million in shares. Tesla's chief executive said on several occasions last year that Tesla would no longer need to raise capital as its first mass-manufactured car ramped up.

3M said on Thursday it would buy privately held medical device maker Acelity in a deal valued at $6.7 billion, including debt, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate looks to expand its business in medical dressings and related products. The maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape is buying the company and some of its units from a consortium of funds advised by Apax Partners, affiliates of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

