LABOR

Wages rose modestly, by 0.7%, in quarter

Wages and benefits for U.S. workers rose 0.7 percent in the first three months of the year, a modest gain that matched the previous quarter’s increase.

The data, released Tuesday by the Labor Department, suggests that growth in workers’ compensation has stalled in recent months. In the first quarter, wages and benefits rose 2.8 percent compared with a year earlier. That’s down slightly from a 2.9 percent annual gain in the final quarter of 2018.

Compensation rose more quickly in lower-paying jobs and industries than in higher-paying ones. For truckers and other transportation workers, it jumped 1.6 percent, and for retail workers it rose 1 percent. Managers’ compensation rose just 0.5 percent, and 0.4 percent. for professional workers. That is a sign employers are struggling hard to find and keep lower-skilled workers.

— Associated Press

PHARMACEUTICALS

West Virginia hospitals sue opioid makers

Hospitals in West Virginia have banded together to sue some of the country’s largest opioid companies, saying they flooded Appalachia with powerful painkillers and forced medical centers to deal with the financial repercussions.

Nearly 30 West Virginia hospitals and 10 affiliates in Kentucky have signed on to the suit filed Monday in Marshall County, W.Va. The hospitals are seeking monetary damages to cover the costs of treating people with opioid addictions.

There are about 2,000 such suits across the country filed by state and local governments, American Indian tribes, unions, hospitals and others seeking to hold the drug industry responsible for the opioid crisis.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of its controlling family, the Sacklers, are named as defendants, along with distributors such as AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

The lawsuit says the unlawful marketing, distribution and sale of opioids have cost hospitals millions of dollars in uncompensated care. It cites a doubling in the national rate of opioid-related visits to emergency departments and says the cost of treating opioid overdose victims in intensive-care units jumped to an average of $92,400 from 2009 to 2015.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. home prices increased at a slower pace in February, a sign that several years of outsize gains in home values have created affordability challenges in many metro areas. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3 percent from a year earlier, down from an annual gain of 3.5 percent in January. After the damage from the 2008 financial crisis began to fade, home values started to climb in 2012 and consistently outstripped wage growth. This made it more difficult for would-be buyers to save for a down payment and for existing homeowners to upgrade to higher-priced properties.

Altice USA agreed to pay $200 million for the online news start-up Cheddar. Altice, which provides video, Internet and phone service to about 4.9 million customers under the names Optimum and Suddenlink, has a news division that includes the News 12 Networks, covering communities around New York City. It also operates the i24News international news channel. Cheddar’s programming appear in gyms and cafeterias on college campuses and reaches 40 million homes that subscribe to pay TV., according to a statement Tuesday. It’s also on free services like Pluto and the Roku Channel.

Americans paid more for some General Motors vehicles in the first quarter, but overall sales declined. GM said Tuesday that it delivered more than 665,000 vehicles in the United States with the highest average prices for any first quarter in its history. Sales of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks rose 20 percent from a year ago, priced nearly $5,800 higher than models they replaced. But overall U.S. vehicle sales dropped.

Beyond Meat has upped the price range and size of its initial public offering and is now seeking to raise as much as $241 million. The maker of vegan chicken and beef substitutes plans to sell about 9.63 million shares for $23 to $25 each, according to an updated filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The California-based company would be valued at about $1.5 billion if it sold shares at the top of that range, the filing shows. The offering is scheduled to price after the market close on Wednesday.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:15 a.m.: ADP releases its employment survey for April.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for April.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases construction spending for March.

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, release statement.

All day: Automakers release vehicle sales data for April.

Earnings: CVA, Yum Brands.