Global supply chain snags have hit new vehicle production schedules, pushing some consumers into the used-car market and leading dealers to step up their buying efforts, according to the Manheim report, released Thursday. Retail used-car prices will probably remain elevated in the months ahead, it said.
Used-car prices have been a major contributor to U.S. inflation this year, responsible for about 2 percent of overall consumer prices. The August consumer price index report showed a decline in used-car and truck prices, but that was a temporary pause rather than a peak.
Total used-vehicle sales continued to fall, dropping 13 percent in September from a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive estimates.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index accounts for data from all U.S. sales through Cox’s Manheim automotive auctions, which are adjusted for seasonality and mileage.
— Bloomberg News
MANUFACTURING
Suppliers hit by
Vietnam labor woes
Millions of migrant workers in Vietnam could flee the country’s factory heartland — home to suppliers for companies including Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, and Adidas — in the latest blow to the world’s troubled supply chains.
Tens of thousands of workers have already left the nation’s commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, the government said on its website. As many as 2.1 million workers in the industrial belt want to return to their home provinces, the government reported, citing data from the public security ministry.
The threat adds to months of strain on global manufacturing supply chains as the coronavirus pandemic forces factories and ports to shut down across Asia — a key producer of computer chips, raw materials and finished consumer goods such as sneakers, toys and automobiles.
Vietnam’s garment industry could see a drop of as much as 37 percent in workers for the rest of 2021, according to Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association Chairman Vu Duc Giang. About 40 percent of employees in the shoe industry returned home and it’s unclear how many will return, said Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, vice chairwoman of Vietnam’s Leather Footwear and Handbag Association.
— Bloomberg News
Also in business
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped by the most in three months last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown, as the wave of coronavirus infections began to subside. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed the number of people on state unemployment rolls plunging to an 18-month low in late September.
Conagra Brands raised its annual forecast for organic net sales and topped quarterly result expectations on Thursday, as the Slim Jim beef jerky maker's move to increase prices for its frozen meals and snacks cushioned the blow of rising raw material costs. Conagra, like its peers Campbell Soup, Kraft Heinz and Unilever, has been bumping up product prices in recent months to offset higher costs of raw materials including edible oils and sugar amid a resurgent U.S. economy.
Ireland is ready to sign up to a proposed global agreement for a minimum tax on companies, a climb-down that removes one hurdle to an unprecedented deal that would reshape the landscape for multinationals. On the eve of a key meeting between 140 countries hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Irish government said it will join the push for a floor of 15 percent levied on profits of corporate entities. .
Friday
8:30 a.m.: The Labor Department releases employment data for September.
— From news services