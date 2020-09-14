The acquisition comes as Verizon faces new pressure from an enlarged T-Mobile US, which concluded its merger with Sprint earlier this year. T-Mobile has 20.6 million prepaid subscribers, with the largest group under the Metro brand.
— Bloomberg News
AUTO INDUSTRY
Daimler settles emissions allegations
Automaker Daimler and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve allegations of emissions cheating, officials said Monday.
The U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency and the California Attorney General’s Office say Daimler violated environmental laws by using “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the United States with diesel engines that didn’t comply with state and federal laws.
The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said on Aug. 13 that it had agreements with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, Customs and Border Protection, California Air Resources Board and others over civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
The maker of Mountain Dew and other caffeinated soft drinks now wants to sell consumers a beverage that will help them relax. PepsiCo is about to start selling a beverage with L-theanine, which is an amino acid and FDA-approved supplement used for relaxation. Named Driftwell, the product was developed to ease restlessness.
— From news services