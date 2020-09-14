TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Verizon expands in prepaid market

Verizon Communications agreed to buy TracFone Wireless from América Móvil for as much as $6.9 billion, as the largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks to expand its mobile business into the prepaid market.

Verizon will pay $3.125 billion in cash and $3.125 billion in stock, with as much as an additional $650 million tied to performance goals, it said in a statement Monday. TracFone, a U.S. prepaid mobile service, is a subsidiary of billionaire Carlos Slim’s Mexico-based wireless carrier. It’s the largest U.S. prepaid service, with 21 million subscribers.

The acquisition comes as Verizon faces new pressure from an enlarged T-Mobile US, which concluded its merger with Sprint earlier this year. T-Mobile has 20.6 million prepaid subscribers, with the largest group under the Metro brand.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Daimler settles emissions allegations

Automaker Daimler and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve allegations of emissions cheating, officials said Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency and the California Attorney General’s Office say Daimler violated environmental laws by using “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the United States with diesel engines that didn’t comply with state and federal laws.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said on Aug. 13 that it had agreements with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, Customs and Border Protection, California Air Resources Board and others over civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The maker of Mountain Dew and other caffeinated soft drinks now wants to sell consumers a beverage that will help them relax. PepsiCo is about to start selling a beverage with L-theanine, which is an amino acid and FDA-approved supplement used for relaxation. Named Driftwell, the product was developed to ease restlessness.

— From news services