White House budget director Mick Mulvaney (R) speaks with US Senator Richard Shelby as they arrive at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 22, 2018. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

The partial government shutdown may last through the New Year and into the next Congress, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday.

“It’s very possible that this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress,” Mulvaney said on Fox News Sunday.

The new Congress starts Jan. 3, at which time Democrats will take over control of the House.

Mulvaney said the White House had made Democrats an offer below the $5 billion President Trump had previously demanded for his wall and “the ball is in their court.”

Democrats have refused to agree to any new money for the border wall.

The government partially shut down at the start of Saturday night after funding lapsed for numerous agencies, including those that operate national parks, homeland security, law enforcement, tax collection and transportation, expired at midnight. Close to 400,000 federal workers are expected to be sitting at home without pay until a deal is reached, and numerous services will be halted in that time, with the effects broadening the longer the funding lapse lasts.

Dozens of national parks and monuments were closed Saturday. The Securities and Exchange Commission has posted a list of the services it will soon suspend, including the processing of certain business records. The Justice Department, Commerce Department and Internal Revenue Service are preparing to keep thousands of workers home without pay.

Employees at those agencies deemed essential will continue working without pay, including many Transportation Security Administration workers dealing with the influx of holiday travelers. After every previous shutdown, Congress has passed legislation to retroactively pay employees.