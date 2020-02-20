ViacomCBS said it expects revenue to improve by mid-single-digit percentages during 2020 or about $29.2 billion if revenue were to rise by 5 percent. Wall Street analysts expected 2020 revenue to reach $29.74 billion.

Viacom and CBS completed their merger in December in their third attempt since 2016, aiming to gird against competition in a rapidly consolidating media universe while partnering with and battling the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney.

The merger reunited media mogul Sumner Redstone’s entertainment empire and brought Showtime Networks and CBS News under the same roof as Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount.

ViacomCBS also revealed plans to create a streaming video service built off of its existing CBS All Access service that will offer free, paid and a premium-tier subscription service.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell to $6.87 billion from $7.09 billion a year ago in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, missing analyst expectations of $7.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

N.M. sues Google over children's privacy

New Mexico’s attorney general sued Google on Thursday over allegations that the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque claims Google is using its education services package that is marketed to school districts, teachers and parents as a way to spy on children and their families.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said that while the company touts Google Education as a valuable tool for resource-deprived schools, it is a means to monitor children while they browse the Internet in the classroom and at home on private networks. He said the information being mined includes physical locations, websites visited, videos watched, saved passwords and contact lists.

The state is seeking unspecified civil penalties.

Google did not respond to questions about the state’s allegations.

Unlike Europe, the United States has no national law governing data collection and privacy.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced a goal for biofuels to make up 30 percent of U.S. transportation fuels by 2050, a move that could bolster an industry that has been otherwise battered by the Trump administration. Refineries are currently required to blend 20.09 billion gallons of biofuel in 2020, about 10 percent of projected crude oil production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Walt Disney unveiled dozens of new products tied to its hit show "The Mandalorian" and the breakout character popularly known as Baby Yoda ahead of New York's big Toy Fair trade show this weekend. The products ranged from Hasbro's $30 black-bladed lightsaber to Funko bobbleheads based on the show's bounty hunters. The big draw, however, is expected to be Baby Yoda, a cuddly green character who may or may not be related to the wise Jedi from the Star Wars films.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, suggesting sustained labor market strength that could help to support the economy amid risks from the coronavirus and weak business investment. There was encouraging news on the struggling manufacturing sector, with other data on Thursday showing factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region accelerated to a three-year high in February, possibly as tensions in the U.S.-China trade war diminished.

Washington state lawmakers moved on Wednesday to remove a key tax break for Boeing and other aerospace firms in a bid to head off possible European tariffs on U.S. goods and ease a transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies. The United States last week toughened its tariffs on aircraft built by Boeing's archrival, Europe's Airbus, after winning approval last year from the World Trade Organization to penalize European goods over Airbus subsidies.

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for President Trump's visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business group said Thursday. Nisha Biswal, president of the U.S.-India Business Council, told reporters that hopes were fading for the two sides to quickly bridge gaps.