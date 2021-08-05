With people now stepping out seeking in-person entertainment and increased pressure on traditional pay-TV services, media companies across the industry are looking to bolster their streaming services to take on giants such as Netflix and Disney Plus. Bundling services together through commercial partnerships is one option.
As the domestic market saturates, industry leaders are also looking outside the United States for growth. ViacomCBS is looking to expand Paramount Plus into 45 markets by the end of 2022, including its launch in Europe through Sky.
ViacomCBS’s streaming advertising revenue doubled during the quarter as live sporting events returned and businesses spent more on ads, with the company posting a 92 percent jump in overall streaming revenue.
The company, which is betting on live sports to attract subscribers, expects streaming revenue to contribute to 15 percent of total revenue in 2021, finance chief Naveen Chopra indicated on the earnings call.
LEGAL
Ex-Tesla worker wins discrimination case
Tesla has paid more than $1 million to a Black former employee who won a ruling that the company failed to stop his supervisors from calling him the n-word at the electric-car maker’s Northern California plant.
The rare discrimination award by an arbitrator to Melvin Berry, which followed a closed-door proceeding, caps years of complaints from Black workers that Tesla turned a blind eye to the commonplace use of racial slurs on the assembly line and was slow to clean up graffiti with swastikas and other hate symbols scrawled in common areas. It ends a years-long and emotionally grueling fight launched by Berry, who was hired by the company as a materials handler in 2015 and quit less than 18 months later.
Arbitration typically keeps disputes between employees and companies secret, but court filings reveal that the arbitrator found Berry’s allegations more credible than Tesla’s denials, though she called it a “difficult” case after hearing from witnesses on both sides. Berry claimed that when he confronted a supervisor for calling him the n-word, he was forced to work longer hours and push a heavier cart.
Tesla has vehemently denied the allegations in Berry’s case and others like it, saying in a 2017 statement that the company “is absolutely against any form of discrimination, harassment, or unfair treatment of any kind.”
Also in Business
Review website Yelp added new features on Thursday through which businesses can indicate they ask for proof of vaccination when customers visit, a measure it has taken as the delta variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreads in the United States. Users will be able to filter businesses by two new attributes — "proof of vaccination required" and "all staff fully vaccinated" — when searching for local businesses and restaurants. For businesses that activate these attributes on their Yelp page, the company will add protective measures to safeguard them from reviews that criticize the enforcement of covid-19 health and safety measures.
American Dream, a $5 billion super mall in New Jersey's Meadowlands, had to tap into a reserve fund to make a bond payment as it copes with a cash flow crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus. The 3.3 million-square-foot behemoth, which features an indoor ski slope, amusement park and water park, used the reserves to make a $9.3 million Aug. 2 payment on about $290 million of debt, according to a securities filing. American Dream has about $9.3 million left in the fund.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for July.