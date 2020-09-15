The relaunch will include a new slate of Paramount Plus programs, such as “The Offer,” a show that looks at the making of “The Godfather,” and “Lioness,” a CIA drama from the creator of “Yellowstone.”

The new name is an attempt to parlay ViacomCBS’s Paramount studio brand into a streaming business with broader appeal. The CBS network, though widely watched, is associated with an older audience — and doesn’t resonate outside the United States.

Though CBS was a pioneer among the U.S. broadcast networks when it created All Access in 2014, the service hasn’t threatened major streaming platforms like Netflix and Walt Disney’s Hulu.

— Bloomberg News

CLIMATE CHANGE

Legos pushes for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said it would invest $400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colorful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic.

The investment will help Lego reach a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2022 in terms of its production, as well as phase out single-use plastic in packaging by 2025, and replace plastic bricks with ones made from sustainable materials by the end of the decade.

Lego’s search for a suitable alternative to oil-based plastic has proved difficult. Over the past five years, it has been testing many different plant-based and recycled materials.

Lego uses some 90,000 metric tons of plastic in its products each year, but since 2018, the company has made some of the less rigid parts of Lego sets, such as plants and trees, from bio-polyethylene, made from ethanol.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Kraft Heinz said that it will sell several of its cheese businesses to a U.S. affiliate of France's Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, includes Kraft Heinz's U.S. natural, grated, cultured and specialty cheese businesses — including its Breakstone's and Cracker Barrel brands. Thecompany will retain its Philadelphia, Kraft Singles, Velveeta and Cheez Whiz brands in the United States and Canada. It will also keep the Kraft, Velveeta and Cracker Barrel Mac & Cheese businesses worldwide.