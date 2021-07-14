Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $652 million in the second quarter.

Citigroup profits jumped more than fivefold from a year earlier, helped by an improving economy that resulted in fewer bad loans on the bank’s balance sheet. Citi is the latest big bank to see profits soar this quarter, along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs. All of them got a one-time boost to their bottom lines because they were able to reverse some of the billions of dollars set aside last year to guard against customer defaults. The bank said it earned $6.19 billion, or $2.85 a share.

Wells Fargo’s average loans tumbled in the second quarter as consumers and businesses, buoyed by pandemic stimulus programs, refrained from more borrowing. The average balance of the bank’s lending book dropped 12 percent to $854.7 billion, according to a statement Wednesday.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as investors poured more money into the company’s funds, driving robust fee growth and boosting its assets under management to a record high. The company’s assets under management jumped to $9.49 trillion in the second quarter from $7.32 trillion a year earlier.

Apple said Wednesday it had committed more than $1 billion out of a $2.5 billion fund aimed at addressing California’s affordable housing crisis. Apple, whose Northern California home has one of the nation’s highest housing costs, created the fund in 2019, saying that $1 billion would go toward a state-run affordable housing investment fund, $1 billion toward first-time home buyer assistance, and the remainder toward programs aimed at building new affordable housing and nonprofit groups in the San Francisco Bay area.