The refinery stopped operating in May after it rained oil droplets on and released noxious gas over St. Croix in four separate incidents. The Trump administration had eased the way for the plant to restart earlier this year, but the Environmental Protection Agency reversed course after President Biden took office and Limetree Bay began malfunctioning. The EPA withdrew a key permit for the plant in March and ordered a temporary shutdown of the refinery two months later.
On Monday, the Justice Department filed a complaint against the company in federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands on behalf of the EPA, arguing that the refinery presents an imminent and substantial danger to public health and the environment.
— Juliet Eilperin
and Dino Grandoni
ECONOMY
Wholesale prices
increased in June
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1 percent in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3 percent.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the June increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.8 percent rise in May and was the largest one-month increase since a 1.2 percent rise in January.
For the 12 months ending in June, wholesale prices are up 7.3 percent, the largest 12-month increase since the government began the current series on wholesale prices in 2010.
The news on wholesale prices followed a report Tuesday that consumer prices increased in June by 0.9 percent and were up 5.4 percent over the past 12 months, the biggest 12-month gain in 13 years.
Nearly 60 percent of the gain in wholesale prices in June reflected a jump in the cost of services.
Core inflation, which excludes food and energy and the trade margins, rose 0.5 percent in June after a 0.7 percent rise in May.
— Associated Press
Also in business
Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the pandemic devastated the airline industry more than a year ago, as travelers and money from U.S. taxpayers offset weak corporate and international travel. Delta said Wednesday that it earned $652 million in the second quarter.
Citigroup profits jumped more than fivefold from a year earlier, helped by an improving economy that resulted in fewer bad loans on the bank’s balance sheet. Citi is the latest big bank to see profits soar this quarter, along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs. All of them got a one-time boost to their bottom lines because they were able to reverse some of the billions of dollars set aside last year to guard against customer defaults. The bank said it earned $6.19 billion, or $2.85 a share.
Wells Fargo’s average loans tumbled in the second quarter as consumers and businesses, buoyed by pandemic stimulus programs, refrained from more borrowing. The average balance of the bank’s lending book dropped 12 percent to $854.7 billion, according to a statement Wednesday.
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as investors poured more money into the company’s funds, driving robust fee growth and boosting its assets under management to a record high. The company’s assets under management jumped to $9.49 trillion in the second quarter from $7.32 trillion a year earlier.
Apple said Wednesday it had committed more than $1 billion out of a $2.5 billion fund aimed at addressing California’s affordable housing crisis. Apple, whose Northern California home has one of the nation’s highest housing costs, created the fund in 2019, saying that $1 billion would go toward a state-run affordable housing investment fund, $1 billion toward first-time home buyer assistance, and the remainder toward programs aimed at building new affordable housing and nonprofit groups in the San Francisco Bay area.
— From news services