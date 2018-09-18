CREDIT CARDS

Visa, MasterCard settle on swipe fees

Visa and MasterCard said Tuesday that they and several banks will pay $6.2 billion to settle part of a long-running lawsuit brought by merchants over fees on credit card transactions.

Visa said it will pay $4.1 billion, and MasterCard will pay about $900 million. The companies said they’ve already set aside money to cover the payment.

A group of 19 merchants and trade groups alleged that Visa and MasterCard conspired to fix fees that are charged to stores for handling credit card payments. Tuesday’s settlement covers the monetary claims in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit has two other pieces that need to be resolved: a dispute over the rules Visa and MasterCard impose to accept their cards, and the merchants who chose not to participate in the settlement, likely to number in the thousands.

The original lawsuit dates from 2005.

The companies did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

— Associated Press

PHARMACEUTICALS

Calif. lawsuit alleges kickbacks on Humira

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie illegally plied doctors with cash, gifts and services to prescribe one of the world’s best-selling drugs, Humira, despite its potentially deadly complications, a California official said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit by the state’s insurance commissioner accuses the company of a far-reaching kickback scheme that led doctors to write more prescriptions for the drug, tainting their relationship with patients and driving up insurance costs.

Humira is an injectable drug used as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. It comes with a warning for cancer and serious infections.

It had sales of more than $12 billion in 2017, according to the lawsuit.

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said health insurers paid more than $1.2 billion for Humira for California patients between 2013 and August 2018.

AbbVie said the allegations are “without merit.”

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft unveils new AI, HoloLens features

Microsoft rolled out new features for sales and customer-service software Tuesday that make use of artificial intelligence and its HoloLens augmented-reality goggles.

Remote Assist lets field service workers use the goggles to fix equipment or take other actions guided by a remote expert who can watch the process and draw instructions in the workers’ fields of view, said Lorraine Bardeen, general manager for Microsoft Mixed Reality.

A second service allows companies to use HoloLens to map physical spaces for planning. These will be available as part of the company’s Dynamics 365 cloud-based programs.

Microsoft also unveiled AI products, including a virtual tool that lets customer service agents shift calls to a chatbot that can interact with customers and triage calls, said Alysa Taylor, vice president for business applications and industry.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

SeaWorld Entertainment and former chief executive James Atchison will pay more than $5 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they misled investors about the negative impact of the documentary “Blackfish” on the company. “Blackfish,” released in July 2013, depicts the captivity and exhibition of orcas, including by SeaWorld, as cruel. The SEC on Tuesday said SeaWorld and Atchison played down the documentary’s impact from December 2013 to August 2014, even as bad publicity began hurting attendance and SeaWorld’s reputation.

A notorious brand of Israeli surveillance software is being used further afield than previously known, researchers said. Internet watchdog Citizen Lab says it has identified suspected spyware infections linked to Israeli company NSO Group in 45 countries, including the United States, Britain, France, India and Turkey. NSO, which has faced allegations that its software is being used to hunt down dissidents and others, said Citizen Lab's list of nations had several inaccuracies. NSO said in a statement Tuesday that its software was "specifically designed" to not operate in the United States.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases housing starts for August.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the second quarter.