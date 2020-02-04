AD

“The U.S. credit interchange structure has been largely unchanged for the past 10 years,” Visa said in the document, which was seen by Bloomberg News. “Based on the most recent review in the U.S., Visa is adjusting its default U.S. interchange rate structure to optimize acceptance and usage and reflect the current value of Visa products.”

While the changes amount to just a few cents on every transaction, those pennies add up. Swipe fees are already a flash point between merchants, banks and payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard. Retailers have long complained about the more than $100 billion they spend each year to accept electronic payments, a figure that has grown in recent years as fees increase and consumers flock to premium cards, which carry higher interchange rates.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ford reports quarterly loss, weak forecast

Ford on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter loss and provided a weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast because of continued higher warranty costs, lower vehicle volumes, lower results from Ford Credit and higher investment in future transportation.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker, struggling to complete a long-running restructuring and faced with continued losses in China, said it expects 2020 operating earnings in the range of 94 cents to $1.20 a share, below the $1.26 analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Ford reported a net loss of $1.7 billion, or 42 cents a share, compared with a loss of $100 million, or 3 cents a share, a year earlier.

The quarter included a loss of $2.2 billion because of higher contributions to its employee pension plans, something it disclosed last month.

Excluding one-time charges, Ford earned 12 cents a share.

— Reuters

Also in Business

New orders for U.S.-made goods increased by the most in nearly 1½ years in December, flattered by robust demand for defense aircraft, but persistently weak business spending on equipment pointed to limited scope for a sharp rebound in manufacturing. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday followed on the heels of a survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showing manufacturing activity rebounded in January.

Google faces one more probe in the European Union over concerns that its processing of user location data could violate the bloc's tough privacy rules. Armed with the power to levy hefty fines, Ireland's data protection commission on Tuesday also opened a separate investigation into Match Group and the "ongoing processing of users' personal data" on its popular dating app Tinder. The probes add to more than 20 investigations by the Irish authority into big tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Apple.

The Federal Reserve permanently banned senior Goldman Sachs banker Andrea Vella from the industry over his alleged involvement in the Malaysian investment fund scandal known as 1MDB. The Fed's order, announced Tuesday, said Vella, a former co-chair of Asian investment banking, failed to inform Goldman of potential illicit activity involving 1MDB bond offerings.