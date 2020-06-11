Petit Colon is a real cafe in Buenos Aires, located near the Teatro Colon. In French, the term translates to “small settler,” which has colonialist undertones.

Volkswagen withdrew the ad on May 20, and announced on Thursday the findings of a review.

“We can state that racist intentions did not play any role whatsoever. We found a lack of sensitivity and procedural errors,” Hiltrud Werner, Volkswagen’s management board member for integrity and legal affairs, said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Board of Management, I would like to formally apologize for hurting people as a result of a lack of intercultural sensitivity,” she added.

Volkswagen pledged to boost diversity training and improve controls.

No member of staff at Volkswagen has been dismissed as a result of the campaign, which was produced by Voltage, an ad agency belonging to New York-based DDB Worldwide.

Voltage was not immediately available for comment.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

Google ad policy to combat discrimination

Alphabet’s Google said on Thursday it was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit ads from being targeted to users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status or marital status.

The new policy, which will go into effect by the end of the year, comes more than a year after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sued Facebook for selling discriminatory housing ads and said that it was looking into similar concerns about Google and Twitter.

Google and Facebook together account for just over half of Internet ad sales globally, making their policy actions influential in the industry.

U.S. protests following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody have placed a spotlight on racial inequities in the country, including the challenges black people face in finding jobs and housing. But Google said its new policy was not a reaction to the protests.

“We had been working constructively with HUD on these issues since last year, and our timeline has not been driven by current events,” Google spokesman Elijah Lawal said.

The department did not respond to request for comment.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Inmarsat Group Holdings says it has found a way to safely fly civil drones over long distances, a step that may help pave the way for mass adoption by industries ranging from transportation to energy and infrastructure. Current rules mean most nonmilitary users have to keep drones where they can see them and can operate only one at a time to avoid collisions.

Delta Air Lines next week is launching a program to test employees for both the active coronavirus and antibodies under a partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics, Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said in an employee memo Thursday. U.S. airlines have canceled hundreds of thousands of flights as the industry weathers a sharp downturn in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic but have recently pointed to a modest increase in demand.

Nestlé said it's considering a sale of its U.S. mass-market bottled water business as the world's largest food company focuses the unit on premium hydrating products. The strategic review of most of the North American business — including its Pure Life, Poland Spring and Deer Park brands — is expected to be completed early in 2021.

— From news services

