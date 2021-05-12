At Bumble, love is in the air. The dating app that gives women the first move reported a surprisingly strong increase in revenue in the first quarter, signaling that the easing of pandemic restrictions has helped attract more paying users in core markets. Sales rose 43 percent from the same period a year earlier to $171 million, beating the average analyst estimate and the company's own prediction made in March. Bumble reported net profit of $323.4 million in the first quarter or $1.69 a share.