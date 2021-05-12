Volvo’s more than a decade under Chinese control has been a success story. While pandemic disruptions snapped a six-year streak of record sales, demand came roaring back and fueled record deliveries and profit in the second half. Geely has been a supportive owner, helping fund construction of the company’s first U.S. car plant and the investment it will take to go fully electric by the end of the decade.
“We have supported the transformation and growth of Volvo Cars for the last 10 years, enabling the company to become a true premium brand with improved profitability,” Eric Li, Geely Holding’s chairman, said in the statement. “Volvo Cars is especially well positioned to deliver continued growth and harness the full potential of electrification and the delivery of safe autonomous drive functions.”
Geely Holding would remain a major shareholder of Volvo, which also announced that it has extended the contract of chief executive Hakan Samuelsson to the end of next year. He has led Volvo since 2012, two years after Geely acquired the company from Ford Motor for just $1.8 billion.
Switchback will take Bird Rides public
Bird Rides will go public by merging with a blank-check company, securing a new source of capital after venture capitalists largely lost interest in money-losing scooter rental start-ups.
A special-purpose acquisition company called Switchback II will take Bird public and provide as much as $428 million of funding to the business. The deal has an enterprise value of about $2.3 billion, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.
The transaction includes private funding from Fidelity Investments, which had previously backed Bird, as well as a credit facility from other firms.
A former Uber Technologies executive, Travis VanderZanden, helped start Bird in 2017. It dropped electric scooters onto sidewalks in major cities and let customers remotely unlock and rent them using an app. The model was widely copied, including by Uber, and turned Bird into one of the fastest start-ups to reach a $1 billion valuation.
It took only a few years for the scooter fad to fade. Bird and its closest competitor, Lime, cut staff and dialed back operations. Uber also retreated. The coronavirus pandemic dealt a further blow when people curbed travel and fled the city centers that scooter companies occupy.
Switchback II listed in January and at first indicated it would seek to combine with an energy company. In a statement, Bird highlighted its green-energy bona fides and said it would introduce additional vehicle options, such as bikes, in a bid to reduce use of gasoline-powered cars.
Sonos rallied after raising its annual revenue forecast and posting quarterly earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations, buoyed by elevated demand for its speakers from homebound consumers. The stock rose as much as 20 percent in post-market trading. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based company topped all estimates on multiple metrics, including revenue, adjusted Ebitda and earnings per share. For the quarter that ended April 3, it generated $332.9 million in sales, compared with the consensus estimate of $248.3 million.
At Bumble, love is in the air. The dating app that gives women the first move reported a surprisingly strong increase in revenue in the first quarter, signaling that the easing of pandemic restrictions has helped attract more paying users in core markets. Sales rose 43 percent from the same period a year earlier to $171 million, beating the average analyst estimate and the company's own prediction made in March. Bumble reported net profit of $323.4 million in the first quarter or $1.69 a share.
