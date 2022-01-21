Volkswagen’s U.S. subsidiary argued that under the Clean Air Act, only the federal government can pursue emissions claims. The automaker noted that it had already reached a settlement of more than $20 billion with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and owners.
“This agreement fully resolves Ohio’s legacy claims and puts this matter behind the company as we focus on building a future of sustainable mobility,” VW said Friday.
Texas and two counties in Utah and Florida have pending lawsuits.
The settlement is a fraction of what Ohio had sought. VW said in prior court papers that Ohio’s claims could have totaled “$350 million per day, or more than $127 billion per year, over a multi-year period.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) said that “the damage to the environment and consumer trust required us to hold Volkswagen accountable, and this settlement does that.”
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the attorney general’s office will split the award settling the 2016 lawsuit.
— Reuters
Total, Chevron to end operation in Myanmar
TotalEnergies and Chevron, two of the world’s largest energy companies, said Friday that they were exiting Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and the deteriorating rule of law since the country’s military overthrew the elected government in February.
The announcement came a day after Total, a French company, called for international sanctions targeting Myanmar’s oil and gas sector, one of the military government’s primary sources of funding. It also comes a month after an Associated Press story on the growing push for oil and gas sanctions on both companies and on the resistance from the United States and France.
Total and Chevron had come under increasing pressure over their roles in running the offshore Yadana gas field, alongside the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production. Total has a majority stake in the venture and runs its daily operations, while MOGE collects revenue on behalf of the government.
Total said it expected its departure to be finalized within six months. Chevron gave no time frame for what it described as a “planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country.”
Since the takeover, the military has cracked down brutally against dissent, abducting young men and boys, killing health-care workers, and torturing prisoners.
Total said it would withdraw without financial compensation and hand over its interests to the other stakeholders.
About 50 percent of Myanmar’s foreign currency comes from natural gas revenue, with MOGE expected to earn $1.5 billion from offshore and pipeline projects in 2021-2022, according to a Myanmar government forecast.
— Associated Press
More than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger co-owned King Soopers stores on Friday called off their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said. The details of the contract would be made public in the coming days to the union members after a vote by workers beginning Monday, the union said in a statement. Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The workers went on strike Jan. 12 after several failed negotiations.
IBM agreed to sell part of its Watson Health business to private-equity firm Francisco Partners, scaling back the technology company's once-lofty ambitions in health care. IBM launched Watson Health in 2015 with the aim of using its core artificial-intelligence platform to help health-care providers analyze troves of data and ultimately revolutionize cancer treatment. Many of the company's ambitions haven't panned out, though.
— From news services