More than 8,000 workers at nearly 80 Kroger co-owned King Soopers stores on Friday called off their strike after reaching a tentative deal with the U.S. retail giant, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union said. The details of the contract would be made public in the coming days to the union members after a vote by workers beginning Monday, the union said in a statement. Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The workers went on strike Jan. 12 after several failed negotiations.