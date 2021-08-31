Allbirds, a footwear maker backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the company looks to cash in on growing demand for sustainable products globally. The company, which mentions the word "sustainability" 107 times in its regulatory filing, said it hopes to "help pioneer" a framework for companies to conduct what it called a sustainable public equity offering, or SPO. Allbirds is known for the use of sustainable materials in its products.