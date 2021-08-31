A nationwide labor shortage due to the covid-19 pandemic has spurred retailers to raise wages this year, with many worried that they will not have enough workers in stores and warehouses during the holiday shopping season.
Walgreens’ starting wage for hourly team members is at least $10 per hour, with about half of the total 190,000 workers currently earning at least $15 an hour, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
Walgreens, CVS and other drug retailers that plan to offer booster coronavirus vaccines are also likely to see more traffic between November and January, putting further pressure on them to retain workers.
— Reuters
FISHING
Lobster industry faces stricter harvest rules
America’s lobster fishing industry will face a host of new harvesting restrictions amid a new push from the federal government to try to save a vanishing species of whale.
The new rules, which have loomed over the profitable lobster industry for years and were announced Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.
NOAA said it expects the new rules will result in a reduction in nearly 70 percent of the risk of death and serious injuries the whales can suffer from entanglement. The rules had long been expected to focus on reducing the number of vertical ropes in the water, and they will.
The rules reduce the number of rope lines that link buoys to lobster and crab traps, NOAA said. They will also require the use of weaker ropes so whales can more easily break free if they do become entangled, the agency said. NOAA said the rules also expand the areas of ocean where fishing with trap rope is prohibited or limited.
Members of the lobster fishing industry have said strict new rules could make it difficult to get lobsters to consumers.
The U.S. lobster fishery is mostly in Maine, and the Maine Lobstermen’s Association has been one of the lead groups arguing in favor of whale protections that the industry can live with.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Allbirds, a footwear maker backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the company looks to cash in on growing demand for sustainable products globally. The company, which mentions the word "sustainability" 107 times in its regulatory filing, said it hopes to "help pioneer" a framework for companies to conduct what it called a sustainable public equity offering, or SPO. Allbirds is known for the use of sustainable materials in its products.
U.S. consumer confidence dropped in August to a six-month low, suggesting concerns over the delta variant and elevated prices are weighing on Americans' views of the economy now and in the coming months. The Conference Board's index fell to 113.8 from a revised 125.1 reading in July, according to the group's report Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for a decline to 123.
Southwest Airlines was sued by its pilots union and accused of violating federal labor law by unilaterally changing working conditions, rules and pay rates as travel collapsed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier violated the Railway Labor Act by making changes in its contract, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a lawsuit filed Monday in a Dallas federal court. The union, which represents 9,000 pilots, said it seeks to block further similar actions and asked a judge to order Southwest to make every effort to negotiate an agreement with the union.
Coming today
10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for August.
— From news services