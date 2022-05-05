Walgreens reaches $683 million agreement with Florida to settle opioid case

Placeholder while article actions load

Walgreens settles Florida opioid case Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state. The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees. Florida is the first state to settle its opioid claims against major pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS Health, collecting more than $1.1 billion from the two companies.

The settlement ends a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other health-care companies, including CVS.

Walgreens did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Florida has recovered more than $3.6 billion in opioid litigation against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. It will spend most of the money on efforts to mitigate the opioid crisis in the state.

“I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom,” Moody said Thursday during a news conference.

CVS Health previously agreed to settle with Florida for $484 million, while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Abbvie’s Allergan unit and Endo International agreed to pay a respective $194.8 million, $134.2 million and $65 million. All denied wrongdoing.

The nationwide opioid crisis has led to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the last two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— Reuters

Tesla gets new judge in discrimination case

Tesla got itself a different judge for a racial discrimination case brought by California’s civil rights regulator after complaining that the original judge is “prejudiced” against the company.

Alameda County Superior Court on Wednesday reassigned the case to Judge Evelio Grillo after Tesla’s attorneys said in a filing that Judge Brad Seligman wouldn’t give the automaker a “fair and impartial trial” — without elaborating.

Seligman was a nationally prominent public interest lawyer who specialized in civil rights litigation before he was appointed as a judge in 2012. He represented women whose gender bias suit against Walmart was the biggest employment discrimination case of its time, but was derailed as a class action by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2011.

Tesla used a procedure in California law that lets a party to a lawsuit replace a judge without showing proof they are biased. There was no immediate response from Seligman’s chambers.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Tesla in February following a three-year investigation that the agency said revealed evidence of “racial segregation” in its Fremont, Calif., factory.

Tesla said the case should be halted because the agency exceeded its legal authority and is engaging in a turf war with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

But DFEH told the court that Tesla’s move to pause the case is just a delay tactic “to avoid addressing racism at its California locations.”

— Bloomberg News

Shell posted its highest quarterly earnings on record, as the company was buoyed by high oil and gas prices despite taking a $3.9 billion accounting charge on its planned exit from Russia. The last of the supermajors to report first-quarter results, Shell followed the overall pattern set by its peers. Shell's first-quarter adjusted net income was $9.13 billion, up from $3.23 billion a year earlier. The London-based company surpassed even the highest analyst estimate.

Walt Disney Co. will unveil one of the world's most expensive roller coasters this month at its Epcot theme park, underlining the importance of its Florida investments to the company and the state's tourism industry. Starting May 27, riders on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will climb into a four-seat cockpit that turns 360 degrees and travels up to 60 miles an hour, immersing guests in a story about Star-Lord, Groot and other characters from the Marvel franchise. Disney spent $500 million on the ride, according to an estimate from Dennis Speigel, an industry consultant.

— From news services

