The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.32 points, or 0.15 percent, to 28,164, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.42 percent, to 3,153.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.24 points, or 0.66 percent, to 8,705.18.

Data also showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased by the most in nine months in October.

President Trump’s comments on Tuesday that the United States was in the “final throes” of work on an agreement with China added to optimism.

The main indexes have repeatedly scaled to record levels this month on trade truce hopes, a third-quarter earnings season that topped lowered expectations and a dovish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has now closed at a record level in five of the past nine sessions.

Trading volumes were among the lowest of the year for a full-day session.

— Reuters

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Aviation minister: Air India must be sold

India’s national carrier will have to shut down if a renewed attempt to sell the debt-laden airline fails to find a buyer, the country’s aviation minister said, a year and half after an attempt to sell the high-profile asset flopped.

“The airline will have to close down if it’s not privatized,” Hardeep Singh Puri told the Indian parliament on Wednesday. “Once we invite bids, then we’ll see how many bids will come in.”

A successful sale of Air India is crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bridge a widening fiscal deficit exacerbated by dismal tax collections and a $20 billion corporate tax cut. Air India, which started as Tata Airlines in 1932 and later became state-owned, hasn’t made money since its 2007 merger with state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd. The international carrier is saddled with $11 billion in debt.

A group of ministers overseeing the sale of Air India has already approved selling the entire government stake in the carrier and its low-cost overseas unit, Puri said in a separate written reply to parliament. Pumping more taxpayer money into the airline in a competitive market “would not be the best use of scarce financial resources of the government,” Puri said.

Modi’s administration is considering a plan to exclude $7 billion of the airline’s debt in a bid to lure buyers, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier on Wednesday. The government may call for the so-called expression of interest as early as Dec. 15, they said.

Separately, India’s National Company Law Tribunal issued a notice to Air India on Wednesday, asking why bankruptcy proceedings shouldn’t be initiated against the state-owned carrier, in response to a pilot’s petition seeking outstanding salary dues, according to people with knowledge of the order.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 110,000 vans in North America because cooling fan motors can overheat and cause fires. The recall covers certain Ram ProMaster vans with air conditioning from 2015 through 2018. Fiat Chrysler says in documents filed with U.S. regulators that fans can seize, and a circuit breaker may not stop them from overheating.

Deere on Wednesday warned of lower earnings next year after reporting a fall in quarterly profits, hurt by trade tensions as well as poor weather in the U.S. farm belt that has slowed equipment purchases by farmers. In response to an "uncertain" business environment, the company announced a voluntary separation program for its salary employees, which is estimated to cost it about $140 million next year, but is projected to contribute to annual savings of $150 million.

— From news services

