The view outside the New York Stock Exchange was good on Thursday. Inside, the Dow climbed more than 400 points by noon. (Kathy Willens/AP)

U.S. markets blasted out of the dog days of summer Thursday on rosy earnings from economic bellwether Walmart, and an even rosier Walmart forecast for 2019. A robust quarter from tech giant Cisco Systems and talk of renewed trade meetings between the United States and China topped off the good news.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 420 points at noon trading, or about 1.6 percent. The Dow is safely up more than 3 percent on the year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were also rolling positive Thursday, up about 1 percent each.

European markets were up too. The London FTSE 100 was up .87 percent at 7,563; the German Dax was up 0.70 percent at 12,248 and the French CAC 40 was up .94 percent at 5,354.

Walmart stock was leading the Dow with a remarkable 10 percent jump. The world’s biggest retailer reported the best sales in 10 years, largely on the back of its grocery business. Its full-year forecast was also strong, with the expectation of strong profits and more sales in 2019.

“Walmart tells us everything is very solid in the economy from the bottom up,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “People who shop at Walmart are generally very price-sensitive and frugal. For Walmart’s results to grow that much means those people have money to spend and are confident enough to go out and spend it.”

Dow component Boeing was up more than 3 percent on an analyst upgrade to “buy” from UBS. Boeing has been one of the best performing Dow companies over the past year. Cisco was also up nearly 5 percent on its quarterly earnings released Thursday morning, followed by Caterpillar. Boeing and Caterpillar are both viewed as bellwethers for international industrial sales.

Much of Thursday’s gains came as markets recouped losses over worries that Turkey’s financial crisis and loss in value of its lira currency, would spread into a financial contagion.

“Wednesday was a big risk-off day with the fears of contagion,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “If anything, the sell-off Wednesday was overdone. Thursday is putting you back to where you were two days ago.”

Markets have been bumping around for several weeks, swaying with news on trade and, more recently, on Turkey. But the fundamental’s of the U.S. economy have kept markets mostly steady.

Despite Thursday’s strong earnings reports, investors should be on guard, according to Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at ICMA Retirement Corporation.

“ As we overlay concerns regarding trade negotiations, investors should be prepared for some volatility over the coming months,” Wicker said.

“Today’s market action, given the prospects of renewed discussions with China, is a great example of this short term volatility,” he added. “However, investors focused on the long term, should try to focus on the strong underlying fundamentals that many companies are currently exhibiting.”