Walmart expands abortion coverage, travel support for employees

Walmart expands abortion coverage Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health-care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a health risk to the mother, rape or incest, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or lack of fetal viability.”

The new policy will also offer “travel support” for workers and dependents covered under their health-care plans so they can access services that are not available within 100 miles of their locations, Donna Morris, the retailer’s chief people officer, said in the memo.

Walmart employs nearly 1.6 million people in the United States. In Arkansas, where the company is based, abortion is banned under all circumstances unless the procedure is needed to protect the life of the mother in a medical emergency. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

A Walmart spokesperson did not reply for a request for comment on whether the company’s health plan — or travel support — will cover elective abortions.

Previously, the company’s benefits plan had covered abortion only in cases “when the health of the mother would be in danger if the fetus were carried to term, the fetus could not survive the birthing process, or death would be imminent after birth,” according to a copy of the policy viewed by the Associated Press but not confirmed by Walmart. Many companies — including Meta, American Express and Bank of America — have said they will cover travel costs for their employees in the aftermath of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Prosecutors seek input from Theranos victims

The Justice Department is seeking input from victims of the frauds at blood-testing start-up Theranos committed by Elizabeth Holmes and her second-in-command, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

The U.S. attorney’s office in San Francisco on Thursday issued a “call for information” from victims following the separate convictions of the former executives for their roles in the collapse of the company once valued at $9 billion. The federal judge in San Jose, who presided over the trials will use the information in determining their sentences.

The victims include investors at all levels who poured more than $700 million into Theranos, some of whom hail from ultrawealthy families and Silicon Valley venture capital firms, as well as thousands of patients who got inaccurate blood-test results from the start-up’s clinics inside Walgreens stores.

Holmes was convicted in January of defrauding investors, while Balwani was found guilty in July on similar counts as well as defrauding patients.

The trials for Holmes and Balwani were split because Holmes accused the ex-Theranos president, who was also her boyfriend, of sexually and verbally abusing her.

Wayfair, an online furniture retailer, said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5 percent of its global workforce, as it looks to cut back operating expenses and realign investment priorities. Retailers from Wayfair to Restoration Hardware and Target in recent earnings reports noted weaker sales of furniture as U.S. consumers spend less on big-ticket items like furniture in a time of four-decade high inflation. Discretionary spending is quickly decelerating, according to Oliver Wintermantel, an equity analyst at Evercore ISI. Earlier this month, Wayfair reported a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss, hurt by soaring supply chain expenses and declining demand for furniture from pandemic highs.

Deere, the world's largest farm equipment maker, on Friday lowered its full-year profit outlook and said it has sold out of large tractors as it continues to grapple with parts shortages and high costs. Deere has struggled to make enough tractors to meet strong demand from farmers and is paying premiums in freight to assembly machines depending on where it has parts available, executives at the company said. Total costs and expenses rose 24.4 percent year over year, resulting in quarterly earnings missing expectations despite strong sales.

