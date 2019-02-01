RETAIL

Walmart gives hourly workers paid sick leave

Walmart is making sweeping changes to its employment policies this month, granting paid sick leave to hourly workers in the United States and, at the same time, possibly making it easier to fire those who repeatedly miss shifts.

Effective Feb. 2, all of Walmart’s store and warehouse workers will be able to earn as many as 48 hours of what the company calls “Protected Paid Time Off,” which is classified separately from regular vacation time and can be used for any reason.

The retailer has also cut by nearly half the number of attendance infractions allowed over a six-month period before a worker is fired. Also, quarterly bonuses, which were based on a store’s performance, are now partly tied to attendance. A worker who misses a couple of shifts, for example, could see his or her bonus cut by as much as half. Those with no violations can receive 25 percent more.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Toyota reports drop in sales in January

Toyota on Friday reported a 6.6 percent fall in U.S. vehicle sales for January, with lower demand for its Camry and Prius cars.

The No. 3 automaker in the United States by sales said it sold 156,021 vehicles in January, down from 167,056 vehicles a year earlier. Camry sales fell 3.4 percent, and Prius sales slumped 57 percent, the company said.

Auto industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast January auto sales to decline about 1 percent from the same month in 2018, partly because of uncertainty over the recent government shutdown. The auto consultants also forecast that total light-vehicle sales this year will fall 1.9 percent compared with 2018.

However, major automakers are bullish about 2019 sales even as economists have warned that rising interest rates will discourage consumers from buying cars.

General Motors and Ford, which together held a 32 percent market share in 2018, report their sales on a quarterly basis.

Smaller rival Fiat Chrysler reported a 2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales for January, helped by higher demand for its Ram pickup trucks, and said it expects strong sales in 2019. Fiat said it sold 136,082 vehicles last month, compared with 132,803 units for the same period a year earlier.

Ram sales surged 24 percent to 39,649 vehicles in January, compared with the same period a year earlier.

— Reuters

OIL INDUSTRY

Exxon, Chevron profits beat estimates

Soaring output in North America’s most productive oil field helped propel ExxonMobil and Chevron to bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.

Exxon surpassed analysts’ forecasts by almost one-third with the biggest refining bonanza in six years and a near-doubling of Permian Basin crude output. For Chevron, overall oil and natural gas production climbed to an all-time high, driven by Permian wells that represent the company’s fastest-growing source of crude.

Expectations were high, given that Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips also exceeded forecasts this week, showing that Big Oil was able to weather the 35 percent fourth-quarter slide in international crude prices.

Exxon chief executive Darren Woods on Friday signaled plans to ramp up both spending and asset sales this year as the company plows billions of dollars into refinery expansions and new drilling.

Chevron pumped an unprecedented 3 million barrels a day during the final three months of last year.

— Bloomberg News