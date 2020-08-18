Walmart, Home Depot report big sales gains

Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement chain, reported on Tuesday a 23.4 percent increase in sales at stores opened at least a year globally, helped by a frenzied pace of do-it-yourself projects. That’s almost twice the 12.2 percent increase that industry analysts had projected.

AD

AD

However, department store chain Kohl’s reported an adjusted loss that was smaller than expected, and revenue fell 23 percent during the fiscal second quarter. The results came as Kohl’s worked to reopen its 1,100 stores after temporarily closing them all during the start of the pandemic.

— Associated Press

HOUSING

New-home building jumped in July

Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6 percent last month as home builders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that new homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, highest since February and well above what economists were expecting. Housing starts have now risen three straight months after plunging in March and April as the virus outbreak paralyzed the American economy. Last month’s pace of construction was 23.4 percent above July 2019’s.

AD

AD

The big gains came from the construction of apartments and condominiums, which soared 56.7 percent. But single-family-home construction ticked up, too, by 8.2 percent.

— Associated Press

PHARMACEUTICALS

Justice sues Teva, alleging kickbacks

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries violated anti-kickback laws by channeling $300 million through two charitable foundations to boost sales of the company’s best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

The Israel-based drugmaker used the payments to insulate patients from big price increases and prop up excessive drug costs, the U.S. Justice Department said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. From 2007 to 2015, Teva raised the price of Copaxone from about $17,000 a year to more than $73,000, according to the government.

AD

AD

In January, Teva agreed to pay $54 million to settle whistleblower claims it bribed doctors to prescribe Copaxone and Azilect, a drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

FedEx is joining a rush to apply extra holiday fees on high-volume shippers as couriers brace for a new jump in residential deliveries during the year-end peak season. Surcharges on regular shipments to homes will range from $1 to $5 from Nov. 2 to Jan. 17, FedEx said on its website Tuesday. That marks the first time since 2016 that the company has applied special peak-season fees, and the move follows similar efforts by United Parcel Service and the U.S. Postal Service. Demand for residential deliveries has soared since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic drove U.S. consumers to stay home and order online.

AD

AD

Apple added two new online radio channels to its streaming music service and renamed the flagship station Apple Music 1, shedding the Beats brand that had been in place since the debut in 2015. One of the new stations features hits from the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s, and the other plays popular country music. Apple Music 1 will continue to feature modern pop, Latin music and DJ hosts.

SpaceX took in $1.9 billion in new funding this month and plans to raise more, capping off a busy period that includes its first successful human spaceflight, a launch for a satellite-based Internet service and work on a massive ship slated to carry people to Mars. The company, founded by Elon Musk, sold the bulk of its planned $2.07 billion offering to investors starting Aug. 4, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. SpaceX plans to sell another $165 million in equity and preferred stock. Tuesday’s filing came the same day that SpaceX made a record sixth flight for one of its Falcon 9 rocket boosters. The company delivered 58 of the company’s Starlink satellites to orbit, along with three SkySat satellites for Planet Labs.

— From news services

Coming today

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases minutes from its July interest-rate meeting.