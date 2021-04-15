The investment will help support Walmart’s push to create a home delivery logistics network that is “fast, low-cost and scalable,” Walmart’s U.S. chief executive, John Furner, said in a blog post. The two companies began working together in November through a delivery pilot program in Arizona. For years, Walmart has entered and left partnerships with last-mile logistics providers such as Uber Technologies, Lyft and Door Dash, and it also has created an internal network called Spark to address the last-mile challenge.

Cruise said the additional funds will raise its post-investment valuation to more than $30 billion. The valuation was $19 billion when T. Rowe Price Associates invested in the company in 2019. Just as Microsoft’s investment gave Cruise a major software player in its corner, Walmart’s gives it a retail partner with deep pockets and thousands of stores.

Walmart’s deal will not mean the end of testing of self-driving cars it has been conducting with Waymo, the autonomous unit of Google parent Alphabet, a Walmart spokeswoman said.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Judge rules for Apple on patent damages

A federal judge overturned a $506.2 million damages award against Apple after ruling that the iPhone maker should have been able to argue that patent owner Optis Wireless Technology was making unfair royalty demands, although he refused to throw out the finding that Apple has liability.

Optis and its partners in the case, PanOptis Patent Management and Unwired Planet, claimed that Apple’s smartphones, watches and tablets that operate over the LTE cellular standard were using Optis’s patented technology.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said the jury should have been allowed to consider whether the royalty demand was consistent with a requirement that standard-essential patents be licensed on “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory,” or FRAND, terms.

The patent trial in August, one of the few held during the pandemic, was part of an unusual sweep of verdicts in Texas that collectively resulted in $3.7 billion of damages against tech companies including Apple and Intel.

Story continues below advertisement

Apple also was hit with damages of $502.8 million in a decade-long battle over security communications technology, and $308.5 million in a case over digital rights management.

The Optis case involves technology the company claims is critical to implementation of the 4G communications standard. Debates over how to value patents on “standard-essential technology” have been roiling the tech industry for decades, and they have become more urgent as wireless inventions are incorporated into new consumer products such as home appliances and automobiles.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

PepsiCo on Thursday predicted an acceleration in revenue growth in the second quarter, betting on a boost to soda sales from the gradual reopening of restaurants and theaters after the speedy rollout of coronavirus vaccines. The company, a winner during the pandemic, has been benefiting from homebound consumers stocking up their pantries with salty chips, sodas and oatmeal, and it posted first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. But with coronavirus restrictions starting to ease, Pepsi expects its North American beverage business to "perform well" and the snack unit to "remain resilient."