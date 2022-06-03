Walmart plans four new e-commerce warehouses with more than 4,000 jobs

Placeholder while article actions load

Walmart plans 4 new e-commerce facilities Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walmart will build four new e-commerce warehouses in a push to speed deliveries, using an automated system to pick out items while also creating more than 4,000 jobs. In combination with traditional fulfillment centers, the new facilities will enable Walmart to reach 95 percent of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping, according to a company statement Friday. That’s up from about 75 percent now, a company spokeswoman said.

Walmart is bolstering its delivery capabilities to keep up in online sales with Amazon and other rivals. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The new warehouses — developed with technology partner Knapp — will also ease the strain on employees by cutting a manual 12-step process for fulfilling orders to just five. the company said. That will mean less walking and lifting.

Advertisement

The new facilities will combine “people, robotics, and machine learning to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment,” David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart’s U.S. unit said in the statement

The company declined to say how much it will invest in the project. The first warehouse will open in Joliet, Ill., this summer. Additional centers will be built in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Texas over the next three years.

Walmart has been working to fine tune the technology at an existing warehouse in Pedricktown, N.J.

— Bloomberg News

Sheep herders allege employers have cartel

Sheep herders in the U.S. West have banded together to sue their employers, accusing them of operating an illegal cartel that artificially suppresses their wages, according to court documents filed this week in Nevada.

Advertisement

The case could have implications for how antitrust laws are applied to labor markets, according to legal experts, as the Biden administration pushes for greater competition in every sector of the economy.

The suit alleges that ranches coordinate through the Western Range Association (WRA), a ranching trade group, to suppress sheepherder wages and avoid competing for labor.

Herders apply to jobs through the WRA which then assigns them to ranches, leaving no room for the herders to negotiate or shop around among ranches, the complaint said.

The arrangement violates the Sherman Act, a 130-year-old antitrust law that prohibits wage-fixing agreements among employers, the suit alleged.

“Even workers who make some of the lowest wages in our economy should be able to benefit from the fair competition that our antitrust laws ensure,” said David Seligman, executive director of Towards Justice, which brought the suit.

Advertisement

Ellen Jean Winograd, WRA’s general counsel, said the suit’s allegations “appear to lack merit,” but that the group could not comment in more detail.

Sheepherders are typically men from rural Peru who come to the United States on agricultural H-2A visas and live in isolated areas, according to the complaint. Their wages have stagnated even as pay for other agricultural labor has risen in recent years, the complaint said.

— Reuters

American Airlines Group expects revenue to balloon well above its original expectations this quarter as consumers swarm back to travel following the pandemic, helping the carrier absorb the impact of higher jet-fuel prices and other expenses. Total revenue will jump by as much as 13 percent over the same period of 2019, the Fort Worth-based airline said in a regulatory filing Friday. That compares with the carrier's original outlook for an increase of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Marriott International said it is suspending all operations in Russia after sanctions increased the difficulty of doing business in the country. U.S. hotel companies took a measured approach to Russia operations in the early months of the war in Ukraine, promising to pause new developments but keep existing properties open.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article