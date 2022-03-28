Walmart has no plans to stop all cigarette sales, and the moves are being made to use space more efficiently, the Journal said, citing a company spokeswoman. The retailer declined to say how many of its 4,700 U.S. stores would stop selling tobacco.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a statement. “As a result of our ongoing focus on the tobacco category, we have made the business decision to discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores.”

Advertisement

The retail giant stopped selling e-cigarettes in 2019. Walmart also made its policy on selling guns and ammunition stricter in recent years.

Walmart isn’t the first retailer to stop cigarettes sales. Target did so in 1996, while CVS Health did the same in 2014.

— Bloomberg News

'MoonSwatch' launch draws large crowds

The release of a low-priced Swatch version of the Omega Speedmaster timepiece caused stores to be mobbed over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

From Melbourne to Hong Kong to Geneva, thousands of shoppers queued for the new timepieces, a collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group’s luxury Omega brand and its entry-level Swatch marque. Called the MoonSwatch, the $260 timepiece resembles the iconic Speedmaster Professional, known as the “Moon Watch” because it was worn by U.S. astronauts.

Reminiscent of H&M’s 2004 collaboration with luxury designer Karl Lagerfeld, the MoonSwatch represents an unusual strategy by Swatch Group, driving new interest in its watches by offering a taste of luxury at a budget price. The firm is hoping to reverse a recent trend of lower-priced watches lagging behind a sharp rebound in high-priced timepieces.

Advertisement

The Omega MoonSwatch costs a fraction of Omega Speedmaster Professional prices, which start at about 6,300 Swiss francs ($6,700). The new model has already appeared on online auction site eBay as buyers try to resell them.

Story continues below advertisement

In Geneva on Saturday, hundreds of people snaked around the block in a line at the flagship Swatch store on Rue du Marche. The crowds prompted a significant police presence and at least one person was arrested. A central London store had to close when crowds tried to get inside, the Press Association reported.

— Bloomberg News

U.S. trade officials on Monday said they will launch an investigation into whether to impose tariffs on solar energy equipment from four Southeast Asian nations, a blow to project developers that rely on cheap imports to keep their costs down. The decision is a victory for Californian solar manufacturer Auxin Solar, which requested the probe. San Jose-based Auxin earlier this year requested an investigation by the department, arguing that Chinese manufacturers shifted production to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia to avoid paying U.S. duties on Chinese-made solar goods.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) plans to establish "dedicated units" within its enforcement and supervision divisions to better detect repeat corporate offenders, the watchdog's director said on Monday. The CFPB is looking at "structural remedies" aimed at holding large institutions more accountable for repeated misconduct, director Rohit Chopra said at a University of Pennsylvania law school event. Regulators need to do a better job of working with the remedies they have at hand to raise the stakes of corporate misconduct, he said.

10 a.m.: Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March.

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February.