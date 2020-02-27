A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed the plans but declined to provide any details. Additional perks could include discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, according to Recode, which first reported the existence of the program.

Developing a broad-based membership program illustrates Walmart’s deep-seated concern that shoppers who defect to Amazon don’t often come back. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Walmart has tried to mimic Prime before, testing a program called ShippingPass that it shuttered in 2017.

The move is more ambitious than previous efforts, though, and aims to counter Amazon’s hold on the loyal shoppers who pay for the perks associated with Prime, which include free shipping and video streaming.

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

FTC objects to coal company partnership

A U.S. government agency is pushing to block a proposed joint venture of Peabody Energy and Arch Coal, arguing that the partnership between the country’s two largest coal companies — both headquartered in the St. Louis area — would be bad for consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that it had filed an administrative complaint challenging the proposal to combine some of the companies’ assets in powerhouse coal-producing regions of the American West, such as Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.

“Whatever the product, the antitrust laws protect customers from mergers that lead to higher prices,” Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. “This joint venture would eliminate the substantial head-to-head competition between the two largest coal miners in the United States, and that loss of competition would likely raise coal prices to power-generating utilities that provide electricity to millions of Americans.”

The coal companies said in a statement they intend to continue their pursuit of the joint venture, arguing customers actually stand to gain value from the arrangement.

Arch CEO John Eaves called the need for the merger “self-evident.”

“The proposed joint venture promises to enhance the cost-competitiveness of our thermal [coal] operations,” he said.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Also in Business

Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minivans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires. The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday covers nearly 142,000 2013 and 2014 Optima midsize cars. They have 2.4-liter direct fuel injection or 2-liter direct injection turbocharged engines. The second recall covers about 51,000 2011 and 2012 Sedona minivans. The fuel injector rail can crack from exposure to heat, causing a gas leak.

Hudson's Bay shareholders agreed to take the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue private, concluding an eight-month fight that pushed the company's chairman to sweeten his offer twice. The Toronto-based company said 98 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the offer by Chairman Richard Baker and a group of allies, which values Hudson's Bay at about $1.5 billion.

Peloton Interactive has settled a lawsuit in which a music publishing trade group and 14 of its members accused the maker of stationary bicycles of streaming more than 2,400 songs without permission in its workout videos. In a joint statement on Thursday, Peloton and the National Music Publishers' Association said they have also entered a collaboration agreement to "further optimize" Peloton's processes for music licensing.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January.