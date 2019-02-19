RETAIL

Walmart sales, profits beat expectations

Walmart delivered fourth-quarter profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations.

The world’s largest retailer also enjoyed a quarter of surging e-commerce sales during the holiday period as it expanded its online assortment and services.

The strong performance is encouraging after a weak December retail sales report last week from the Commerce Department. Walmart executives said Tuesday that customers are benefiting from a stronger economy.

The retailer posted strong sales of products from toys to groceries and electronics. That helped sales at stores open at least a year rise 4.2 percent at its U.S. namesake stores, after a 3.4 percent pace in the third quarter. The figure excludes fuel sales.

Walmart had a fourth-quarter profit of $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share. Earnings, removing one-time items, were $1.41 per share, 8 cents better than analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $138.79 billion, also better than expected.

— Associated Press

BANKRUPTCIES

Payless ShoeSource files for Chapter 11

Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is shuttering its remaining stores in North America.

The filing on Monday occurred a day after the shoe chain began holding going-out-of-business sales at its North American stores. Payless, based in Topeka, Kan., updated the number it plans to shutter to 2,500 stores, up from 2,100 on Friday when it confirmed it was planning to liquidate its business. It said stores will remain open until at least the end of March and that the majority will remain open until May.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Home builder sentiment rose in Feb.

Sentiment among U.S. home builders rose in February for a second month, exceeding all forecasts, as lower mortgage rates and a strong labor market help stabilize demand.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 62 from 58 amid broad improvement on gauges of sales, expectations and buyer traffic, data released Tuesday showed. Readings above 50 indicate that more builders view conditions as good than view them as poor.

The pickup in sentiment, which fell to a three-year low of 56 in December, suggests buyers are taking note of mortgage costs falling to the lowest levels in almost a year as Federal Reserve policymakers pledge patience on further increases in the benchmark interest rate.

The measures of expectations and traffic advanced to the best since October.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

A joint venture of Honeywell International and Pratt & Whitney on Tuesday protested the U.S. Army's decision to award General Electric a $517 million contract for new Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines. The Advanced Turbine Engine Co. (ATEC) joint venture filed the protest with the Government Accountability Office, ATEC said in a statement. "We clearly offered the best value through a combination of a highly rated and technically superior engine that was judged to be much lower risk, and believe we did so significantly under the government's budget," ATEC President Craig Madden said.

The United States and McKinsey & Co. have reached a $15 million settlement over allegations that the global consulting company did not make proper disclosures in bankruptcy cases, the Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday. The agency's U.S. Trustee Program alleged McKinsey "made insufficient disclosures about its clients and investments in certain entities" connected to debtors that had hired the consulting firm for financial advice, the department said in a statement.

One of the nation’s biggest seafood companies has agreed to spend up to $23 million to fix serious air-pollution issues with its vessels and land-based facilities. Seattle-based Trident Seafoods will also pay a $900,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations under a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency filed Tuesday in federal court in Alaska. The company uses ozone-depleting coolants in its refrigerators. While the law requires any leaks to be fixed within 30 days, the government said Trident allowed some leaks to persist for years.

— From news reports

Coming today

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases minutes from January interest-rate meeting.

NOTE: The Commerce Department is postponing the release of housing starts for January.

Earnings: CVS Health