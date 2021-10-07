Yet many workplaces are facing the challenges head-on and rolling out initiatives to help their workers thrive. If you think your employer is exemplary, you may want to consider nominating it for The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces awards.
Now in its ninth year, Top Workplaces is open to any public, private, nonprofit or government employer in the Washington area with at least 50 workers. Nominations may be submitted by visiting www.washingtonpost.com/nominate or calling 202-417-3866 by Nov. 19.
Energage, our Philadelphia-based survey partner, will contact the firms and seek permission to interview employees. Energage will ask employees to rate their firms on a seven-point scale — from strongly disagree to strongly agree — on 24 statements, including “My manager helps me learn and grow” and “I feel genuinely appreciated” by my employer.
Based on the results, the survey company will rank the top 200 companies in the Washington area in four size categories — largest, large, midsize and small.
“My leadership team and I try to listen to the employees and build upon employee’s ideas and ensure we are creating more and more opportunities for growth,” Angie Lienert, president and CEO of IntelliGenesis, a Columbia, Md.-based data analysis and cybersecurity firm, wrote in an email. The firm has ranked No. 1 in the small employers category for the past two years. “We are always striving to build on technical skills and make the work environment enjoyable.”
Winners will be announced at an event and in a special magazine in mid-June.