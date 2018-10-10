MEDIA

WarnerMedia plans streaming service

WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, is joining the ever-expanding list of companies offering a streaming video service.

WarnerMedia chief executive John Stankey said Wednesday that the service due to launch in late 2019 will include films, TV shows, documentaries, animation and other offerings. No pricing was announced.

It’s the second product AT&T has unveiled since its $81 billion acquisition in June of Time Warner, which it renamed WarnerMedia. That same month it launched WatchTV, a cablelike package of more than 30 TV channels delivered via the Internet.

More people are switching to streaming video from traditional cable bundles. Other streaming services include Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, CBS All Access and others. Disney is set to launch its own service later next year.

Details about the service have not been announced.

Associated Press

HEALTH

Social media may help older adults with pain

Online socializing may weaken the tie between pain and depression for older people, a U.S. study suggests.

People in chronic pain are already at risk of depression, even more so when the pain makes them stay home more and interact with friends and family less, the researchers write in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B.

The 3,401 study participants were age 67 or older. About one-third lived alone, and 1,833, or 54 percent, said they’d been bothered by pain in the last month.

Among people with pain, the rate of depression was lower with social media use. Six percent of those who used social media also reported symptoms of depression, compared with 15 percent of those who didn’t use social media.

The new analysis is one of the first to investigate whether social media can help alleviate the stresses of social isolation brought on by pain, said co-author Shannon Ang, a doctoral candidate in sociology at the University of Michigan.

The survey data didn’t include details about types of social media sites used or how participants used them.

Reuters

TRANSPORTATION

Google expands Waze carpooling service

Google said Wednesday it will begin offering its pay-to-carpool service throughout the United States.

The expansion builds upon a carpooling system that Google’s Waze navigation app began testing two years ago in northern California and Israel before extending it into Brazil and parts of 12 other states. Now it will be available to anyone in the United States.

Drivers willing to give someone a ride for a small fee only need Waze’s app on their phone. Anyone willing to pay a few bucks to hitch a ride will need to install a different Waze app focused on carpooling.

About 1.3 million drivers and passengers have signed up for Waze’s carpooling service, the company said. About 30 million U.S. residents rely on the Waze app for directions; it has 110 million users worldwide.

Waze’s carpooling effort has been viewed as a potential first step for Google to mount a challenge to the two top ride-hailing services, Uber and Lyft.

Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. wholesale prices rose a mild 0.2 percent last month, held down by lower food and energy prices, suggesting that inflation remains in check despite the economy's robust growth. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 2.6 percent compared with a year earlier, the smallest increase since January. Wholesale prices rose in September after two months of flat or declining readings.

Tech giants are funding the launch of a research lab at University of California San Diego to unravel the mysteries around blockchain. The new academic center is called BlockLAB, and it includes about 20 individuals who will be digging into the technical, legal and business questions surrounding the fast-moving new technology. The laboratory is financially backed by tech titans like IBM, Dell and Intel, among others.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for September.