Oil markets have been disrupted in recent weeks because the Trump administration demanded that major consuming countries — China, India, Japan, South Korea — stop buying Iranian oil starting Thursday. That’s creating concern that a Middle East production slowdown could whack the pocketbooks of American drivers.

National prices for regular gasoline were averaging $2.88 a gallon this past week, according to AAA. That’s up 19 cents from a month ago.

On the investing front, right here at home, super-major Chevron and Occidental Petroleum (Oxy)have been competing for Anadarko Petroleum.

In the middle of this bidding war is the Permian Basin. The oil-rich territory, in Texas and New Mexico, is prized by petroleum giants and is the U.S. bulwark against a looming international supply gap.

The Permian pool accounts for 18 percent of Anadarko’s oil production, 11 percent of Chevron’s and a whopping 55 percent of Occidental’s, according to analyst Jennifer Rowland of Edward Jones.

“The promise of the Permian continues to grow, which is why the major oil companies are finally in there,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “It went from wild-eyed speculators in the wilderness to an immense opportunity and a firewall against the tumult in the global oil supply chain.”

The shale-rich Permian, which is gushing oil thanks to advances in drilling technology, helped Texas double its production in the past six years.

Texas now produces more oil than Iraq, the second-most-productive member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Texas’s oil output hit a record 4.9 million barrels a day in December, about a quarter of U.S. consumption, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics. Most of that is shale oil produced by hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as “fracking.”

“Texas has pumped more oil than Iraq for six months in a row, a lead the Lone Star State will widen and keep for the foreseeable future,” said Meghan Gordon of S&P Global.

Recently, the Permian became fixed in the crosshairs of legendary investor Warren Buffett.

On Tuesday, Occidental announced that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holding company — with $112 billion in cash — had committed $10 billion to help Oxy buy Anadarko. The “Bank of Berkshire’s” deal with Oxy, which involves acquiring Oxy preferred shares on Buffett’s wildly profitable terms, instantly raised the stakes.

Big Oil has not been a staple of the Berkshire portfolio. And Buffett hardly ever gets involved in competitive or unfriendly takeovers.

“This is something he has long eschewed,” Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren said.

But he can be a ruthless capitalist on behalf of Berkshire’s shareholders.

And the Anadarko deal may have been too rich for the Oracle of Omaha to ignore. Buffett’s massive conglomerate — one of the most valuable companies on the planet — has a difficult time finding transactions large enough to move the financial needle.

“It was a sensible deal for us, a sensible deal for them,” Buffett told CNBC co-anchor Becky Quick in an interview on Thursday evening, prior to Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha on Saturday. Berkshire is “committed, unequivocally, come hell or high water, for $10 billion if the deal is made with Anadarko.”

Berkshire’s terms with Oxy are reminiscent of rich deals Buffett made with Goldman Sachs, General Electric and Bank of America when those companies were short of both cash and Wall Street confidence.

“Warren Buffett’s seal of approval does not come cheap,” said analyst Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James.

Buffett provided the money and the halo that helped stabilize firms while they navigated the 2008 financial crisis. Berkshire made a $3.7 billion profit on the $5 billion it provided Goldman.

“It was a very expensive piece of paper,” said Michael Bradley, managing director at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. The deal Oxy got,” Bradley said, “is as onerous as those [other] deals, and it just shows you how desperate Oxy is to get this deal done.”

The Berkshire stock deal is contingent on Oxy completing the purchase of Anadarko. Berkshire would receive an 8 percent annual dividend on its $10 billion of preferred stock. That comes to $800 million a year.

That’s not all. Berkshire has a sweetener — in the form of “stock warrants” — that allows it to buy 80 million Oxy shares at $62.50. (Berkshire made $12 billion and became Bank of America’s largest shareholder in 2017 when it exercised warrants for 700 million common shares that came with a 2011 deal to help the struggling bank.)

“If oil prices go higher and the stock appreciates, he receives an enhanced return through warrants,” said David Deckelbaum of Cowen & Co. “It’s just more and more ways for him to claw back returns for Berkshire.”

And there’s more.

Berkshire also benefits by getting a potential 5 percent premium on triggered prepayments. That could add millions more to the Berkshire investment.

“He’s going to make a ton of money if this deal goes through,” said analyst Bill Selesky of Argus Research.

Meanwhile, the federal Energy Information Administration shows U.S. crude oil production reaching a record high of 12.3 million barrels a day. The Permian is responsible for a large chunk of that.

Increased production and U.S. inventories helped keep oil prices from exploding as President Trump’s sanctions went into effect. Friday’s price for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate was $62.31 around noon on Friday as the nation headed into the weekend. That is an increase of 50 cents, or about 0.81 percent. World benchmark Brent crude was up 43 cents to $71.18, an increase of 0.61 percent.

Trump has been leaning on Saudi Arabia — the country with the most spare capacity — to increase production to make up for the embargoed Iranian oil. Iran exported about 2.3 million barrels of oil a day at its peak, but that has dropped to 1.3 million and is headed downward.

Global oil production and consumption are roughly in balance at about 100 million barrels a day. It doesn’t take much, perhaps a million barrels a day, to throw the balance off and send oil prices skyward or plummeting. Both sides are generally happy with a price of $80 a barrel, which allows producers to make a healthy profit without causing much pain to the consuming nations.

If needed, the Saudis can pump a million barrels or more a day without much effort. The question is: Will they?

