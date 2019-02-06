WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) arrives ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

A wave of liberal economic populism has caught a number of left-leaning billionaires and Wall Street executives off-guard, and they are scrambling to beat back tax and regulatory proposals that could have profound implications for the economy.

So far, there have only been a few outspoken critics of the aggressive Democratic agenda, which has been led by lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D. — Mass.). But the tension, which has escalated rapidly in the past week, shows how business leaders are struggling to come to grips with a party that has lost many of its corporate-friendly voices.

The Clinton and Obama administrations had long-standing ties to Wall Street and California technology leaders, but an emerging group of liberal leaders has rejected such relations.

Leading the resistance, so far, are, two potential 2020 presidential candidates, former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, as well asformer Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein. Each has spoken out in recent days about what they view to be overly liberal proposals from prominent Democrats on taxation and regulation.

All three have criticized President Trump but are warning that some proposals from Democrats risk pushing the country too far left and alienating broad swaths of voters.

Their complaints have mostly been met with mockery and scorn from liberal lawmakers.

“It should come as no surprise that a few billionaires want to continue to hoard as much wealth as possible, increasing their corrupting influence over our political system,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). “The reality is we cannot make progress on the greatest challenges of our time — whether climate change, student debt or health care costs — unless we ask those with the most to give in our society to contribute more.”

The crux of many of the new proposals is an attempt to realign economic policy in a way that raises taxes on the wealthiest Americans and, in some cases, forces companies to share more income with their workers instead of their shareholders. Democrats have proposed to spend some of this new revenue on programs that they believe would help lower-income and middle-class Americans, such as by expanding government-run health care and assisting with college tuition.

The White House has sought to seize on these proposals in recent days, alleging that Democrats are working to tilt the country into socialism.

“America will never be a socialist country,” he said during his State of the Union speech Tuesday.

Technology executives and venture capitalist have also expressed increasing concern in the last few weeks about Democrats denigrating business leaders, said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), whose district includes Silicon Valley.

“They’re open to higher marginal taxes and increasing the estate tax, which you may find counterintuitive. But they do say, ‘Don’t make us the villain,’” Khanna said. “They’re less concerned with their net worth than they are with their social status.”

Alice Rivlin, who was a top economic official during the Clinton administration, said Democrats risk overestimating the public’s willingness to back some of their proposals, creating a backlash that could cost them political support.

“I think the left is very energized right now, but I’m worried about it because the country is quite cautious and centrist,” she said.

So far, few of these new proposals have even universal support among Democrats, and small groups of lawmakers are testing their party to gauge support. Many of the ideas have emerged in the past few weeks.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), a member of the House Budget Committee, said she is working with Ocasio-Cortez on revising Schakowsky’s existing proposal to raise marginal tax rates and treat capital gains like ordinary income, among other tax changes. Schakowsky’s bill currently would create a new top rate of 49 percent, but said the enthusiasm for Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal may lead the bill to include much higher rates.

“I am definitely buoyed by the fact the American people like the idea of much higher taxes for the very wealthy,” Schakowsky said, stressing talks with Ocasio-Cortez on the plan were preliminary. “It absolutely could be a big deal … I think the atmosphere in which we’re working has changed.”

Warren, who is running for president, has proposed a new 2 percent tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 3 percent tax on wealth above $1 billion.

America has never had a federal wealth tax before, and the proposal could face a constitutional challenge in the courts if ever enacted.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is also expected to run for president, followed Warren by releasing a proposal to dramatically increase the estate tax, including with a new 77 percent rate on the portion of estates worth more than $1 billion. Sanders’ plan would also move the threshold at which the estate tax kicks in from around $11 million to $3.5 million.

And in a sign that the proposals have only begun, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) is working on a plan that would impose a financial transaction tax that could hit banks for each stock trade, among other things. Democrats have worked on similar proposals in the past, but Schatz is looking at designing it in a way that would impose much steeper costs on financial companies.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sanders are working on a bill that would prohibit companies from buying back their own stock and potentially limit dividend payments unless the firm first pays workers higher wages and offers a range of different employment benefits.

At an event in New Hampshire last weekend, Bloomberg likened Warren’s tax proposal to the type of thing that destroyed Venezuela’s economy.

“We need a healthy economy, and we shouldn’t be embarrassed about our system,” he told reporters.

Schultz has called a number of the ideas from Democrats “ridiculous” and Blankfein wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the Schumer and Sanders proposal to limit stock buybacks was misguided.

“A company used to be encouraged to return money to shareholders when it couldn’t reinvest in itself for a good return,” he wrote. “The money doesn’t vanish, it gets reinvested in higher growth businesses that boost the economy and jobs. Is that bad?”

There has long been a tension between different factions of the Democratic Party, as some of its most outspoken members are close with Wall Street while others are sympathetic to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Lawmakers have sought to bridge this divide by characterizing GOP economic policies as unfairly tilted toward corporations and the wealthy.

This coexistence, though, has been put to the test during a time when policymakers have failed to reverse income inequality.

The richest 1 percent of Americans now controls as much wealth as the bottom 95 percent of families, according to research by Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, two left-leaning economists at the University of California, Berkeley. Only five of 36 nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have higher levels of income inequality than the U.S., according to the OECD’s ranking.

Meanwhile, the number of billionaires in the world has risen from 470 in 2000 to 2,208 in 2018, according to Forbes.

Democrats are seizing on this income inequality issue as they fight to design the party’s economic agenda ahead of the 2020 elections.

Jeffrey Sachs, a Columbia University economist, predicted that these proposals are likely to really resonate with a broad swath of Americans who feel like both parties have done too little to help grow the middle class.

“I think the billionaires are not panicking so much as expressing their normal bravado that ‘we just utter the words and this will be dismissed as a rant of the left,’” he said. “I think that’s wrong actually.”

And there are signs that some Wall Street executives and are seeking out other prominent Democrats who might not support the types of tax and regulatory proposals that have emerged in recent weeks.

Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset management companies, recently met with former vice president Joe Biden, who is considering his own presidential run and has urged more bipartisanship in the past.

A key component of Trump’s appeal during the 2016 election was outreach to middle-class Americans, particularly in the Midwest, who felt left behind and stuck with stagnant wages. He floated ideas that would break up big banks, impose steep taxes on hedge fund advisers, and rip up trade deals. He abandoned the bank proposal and ended up cutting taxes for wealthy Americans, but he has worked to rewrite trade relations with numerous countries, something that remains popular with his supporters.

The economy has grown since Trump took office and the unemployment rate has fallen, but a number of progressives believe they can reframe the economic message ahead of next year’s election in a way that puts a Democrat in the White House.

“We respect the intellect of the public enough to trust them to understand what we have to say,” Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday. “It is through fighting for working class issues, while educating the public … that we can win back a very wide base.”

This has forced a number of the party’s wealthiest supporters to try to intervene, fearful that if they wait much longer it could be too late.

“You don’t want to get to 2020 and have some Democrat look you in the eye and say, ‘Hey, you never said anything,” said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who was a top campaign adviser to Republican Mitt Romney in 2016. “Why are you complaining now?”